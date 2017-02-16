DAMSEL | Words with Miss NAIDOC 2016 Shelley Cable (Part One)

Shelley Cable is a financial analyst and the winner of Miss NAIDOC 2016. Damsel had the opportunity to talk with her about her experiences as a Noongar woman, the importance of financial literacy and Indigenous affairs. Check out 100 Days of Deadly Mob, a project run by Shelley Cable and Mikayla King that seeks to showcase the stories of 100 Indigenous inspirations in Perth.

Tell me a little bit about yourself and how you became a financial analyst.

My name is Shelley Cable. I’m a 22 year old Noongar woman. I was born and raised in Perth. I spent a little bit of time in Kalgoorlie and some time overseas but mostly I’ve stayed in Perth. I come from a pretty small immediate family. I’ve one brother – he’s 20. I’ve come from a family who has always valued education very highly which is very lucky for me. I went to primary school at Parkwood and Rossmoyne Primary. I went to Kalgoorlie for a few years and then came back.

My dad in particular was always very entrepreneurial so he started a few failed businesses but he always had the knack to turn an idea into a business. My mum used to work in a bank. So did my dad. That’s where they met! So there’s always been a financial connection. I didn’t know it affected so much of my life until I started looking back at what my parents used to do. Someone asked me, just a few months ago, “Why are you so interested in finance? Did your parents work in finance?” and I replied, “Nah! No wait, my mum worked in a bank. Oh wait, my dad did too. That’s where they met…” I think it’s played a bigger role than I actually give it credit for.

All the way through high school, I was really passionate about business. I thought it was really fun to set up your own business so I knew from then on that I was going to study commerce when I finished school. I loved economics and finance in particular so did those as my major and that turned into a financial analyst role.

You speak a lot about your experiences as a Noongar woman. In general, how has your race and cultural identity shaped the way that you see the world?

I would say that I’ve learned more about it in the last five years. I was brought up in a very mainstream way. I was never a part of any Indigenous programs in school. It was only after I joined university that it started to come into play. I’ve been mixing more in Indigenous circles and I’ve been spending a greater proportion of my time in those circles. I’ve done a few Indigenous-specific courses like Indigenous business and Indigenous leadership and it’s showed me this whole different aspect to what we bring to the table when we talk business or finance.

You’ve said that your two biggest passions are commerce and Indigenous success. What kind of initiatives can be taken to link the two?

Indigenous business is very different to business in the most common sense. I found that Indigenous business has a lot of relations with social business and it tends to have a very social conscience behind it which is quite a cool thing. In the Indigenous way, money was never a thing. You were always doing something for a purpose. Applying that to finance – how can your business help the mob? I haven’t found it very hard at all to mix the two. It’s actually been the most enjoyable part of what I’ve done lately.

The first step for me is to get educated on the topic. I’ve been speaking around the country on financial literacy and Indigenous business. I’m still learning the history myself about why we’ve been excluded from the financial system for so long and why we’re in the position that we find ourselves in now. As a result, I’ve learnt a lot about – not only the Stolen Generation – but also Stolen Wages which was when the stolen generation used to work. They used to earn money but it would go to the government or where they lived.

Essentially, it was a form of slavery.

Yeah, if you look into it, you’ll find that’s what it was. Essentially, they never got money to handle for generations. They’d work for twenty years and not get paid. All of a sudden, if you fast forward to today, the government is spending millions of dollars on Indigenous communities and programs but we’re the second generation to ever have an income. It takes time to figure out how to use such a large sum of money. It’s quite problematic when you’ve never had experience with it before. I find that education is probably the biggest key. There’s a lot of shame around not knowing how to use money or not having a good income or spending it on the wrong things. Once you learn that it’s not your fault that you’re in that situation and that it’s actually a historical consequence – it’s a big thing.

Talking about it more is also important. People don’t know that financial literacy is important. In our country, we just don’t talk about finance. I’m so passionate about it because I can see its importance so clearly. Financial literacy would solve a lot of problems.

You won Miss NAIDOC last year. How did you get involved with Miss NAIDOC Perth? How did it feel to win the title of Miss NAIDOC?

Good. It felt good. I hadn’t even heard about Miss NAIDOC until twelve months before the program. I saw some of the beautiful girls up on stage at the NAIDOC Ball in 2015. I was sitting with a friend at one of the tables at the ball and he turned to me and said, “You should do that some day.” I was like, “Yeah, I should!” so I made a promise to myself then that I would apply at least and see if I got in the next year. I did and what followed was six weeks of intense judging. It wasn’t a one night show – it was six weeks of learning how to develop a personal brand, learning how to speak publicly in front of people, meeting different community members. We had some fun things. The photo shoot and finale night were super fun. I counted the hours – there was more than fifty hours of face time judging in that competition. Everything that you did was judged.

That’s intense. Is it hard to be put under a microscope like that for everything that you do?

I think at the start it was but then you get used to it and you realise that you can’t fake being someone that you’re not for fifty hours. It doesn’t work. Not over six weeks. After the second week, I decided that I was going to be myself and if they liked who I was then they’d choose me as a winner and that’d be awesome. I didn’t want to be someone I’m not to win this title. After that moment, things were just easier. I didn’t care so much. I always put my best foot forward obviously but didn’t try to be something I wasn’t. Once you let go of that, life is just so much easier.

So there was six weeks of mostly public speaking and practising for finale night. One of the major mentors is Shannon McGuire. She was on Australia’s Next Top Model and she got third place there. She used to be a model and she trained all of us on how to walk properly etc. I was terrible at it but Miss NAIDOC was more about picking an ambassador for the community. It wasn’t about who could wear the prettiest dress or who looked the nicest.

The finale night was a twelve hour long day for us. We rocked up to The Crown at noon to get our hair and make-up done. We only had a small team of make-up artists for 21 girls. They were exhausted by the end of the day. We had to go up on stage a couple of times, do our walk and introduce ourselves to the community and answer questions from judges as is typical. Mine was definitely the most difficult question. When I got offstage, all the girls behind the stage were like, “I’m glad you got that question because we had no idea!”

What question did you get?

It was so long. It was something along the lines of “What was the name of the first Indigenous politician elected into the Senate in 2016 and what do you know about their achievements?”

That’s so specific!

Yeah! I asked him [the judge] after, “Who put that question in?” and he replied, “You did!” I had given it to him the week before! Luckily, I thought I knew the answer. I said, “I think it is Pat Dodson,” and then I talked about why it’s important to have Indigenous people in parliament rather than what he’d actually done. So it was an interesting night. There were a few girls who slipped up on questions but overall it was a super fun night.

We all went up on stage for the calling of the winner, the runner up, Miss Photogenic and Miss Kworbordok [Miss Beautiful]. Then they announced the runner up who was Danielle Kickett. Previously, people had picked that the winner would either be me or Dani. I didn’t believe it for a minute but Dani got up and everyone was looking at me as though I had a real chance there. Then they called my name and I just about fainted. I remember stopping and thinking, “Oh my God, I never thought that I’d win!” I had already resigned myself at week two that I was okay to not win.

To have the judges say that they wanted me to represent the community was the proudest moment of my life at that stage. I’ve always done things because I thought they were the right things to do and I’ve never checked back in with the community. It’s always been winning scholarships or things to do with business and education. It’s never been community driven. To get the community – all the judges and elders in the audience – saying that out of these 21 girls, we want you to be our leader for the next twelve months was a pretty special feeling.

Do you feel like you have a responsibility to be a spokesperson for your community?

Hugely. It’s always tricky because I don’t want to speak on behalf of my community where possible because I can’t speak for anyone but myself. That’s a constant battle that I have – people expecting me to speak on the behalf of all Noongars in Perth or all Indigenous people in Australia. So that’s been pretty tough. However sometimes I just put my opinion out there. Usually people will support me. It’s been tough but it’s also been the greatest honour that I have ever received. I just want to do the best job that I can and if that means speaking across the country, if that’s what they want me to do, I’ll do it.

Miss NAIDOC is not really a beauty pageant. It’s about finding a representative. However, one thing that I have learnt whilst speaking to women of colour, particularly Indigenous women, is that Eurocentric beauty standards have infiltrated our media. How do these standards impact young Indigenous women today?

I’ve honestly never followed fashion or modelling. I come from a family of old blokes who play football so I’ve always missed the chance to do make-up. I only learnt how to do make-up the week before the NAIDOC ball because I had to do it for myself. So I’ve never been really involved with that. I know a lot of the girls who competed were also models and they came into Miss NAIDOC thinking it would be a beauty pageant and it would involve modelling and photo shoots but it wasn’t. It was kind of a tease to get you in and then they should you what it’s really about.

I know there are a lot of girls who get really insulting comments like “Geez, you’re really beautiful for an Aboriginal!” That’s quite terrible. Girls like Magnolia Maymuru from NT who are redefining what beauty looks like are something to be really proud of. I think things are changing especially if you’re attuned to things that are happening around the country in Indigenous affairs. Indigenous people in Australia look so different – you can have fair skinned people, super dark skinned people, people with different facial features etc. You can’t typecast us at all.

Today (6th February) an event is happening at the Cockburn Wetlands Centre to protect sacred Noongar women’s sites in the Beeliar Regional Park. For Indigenous people – and not just in Australia – environmentalism is a focal point because so much history and culture is linked to particular places and sites. How important is the conservation of these sacred places to the community today and what significance do they hold to Noongar women?

The question is how to balance protecting Country and achieving economic prosperity. And no one’s found an answer yet. Lots of people tend to go out on Country (out bush) to visit sacred sites when we’ve got plenty right here that no one seems to know about. I personally think it’s really sad that Beeliar is getting destroyed because of a highway that apparently nobody wants. That fact is that the Government in particular values Indigenous participation and engagement but then they do things like this. It’s very hypocritical. It’s a slap in the face to be honest. They’re not just sites – they’re sacred sites. And they’re not everywhere. Some places are more sacred than others and this is one of them. A lot of my friends on Facebook are posting about it because they are very involved and it’s heartbreaking to see them so emotional.

Environmentalism is an integral part of our culture. In fact, I believe it’s an integral part of all cultures – if you don’t have environment, you won’t exist. It’s just a balancing act and Indigenous people think the balance is one way and non-Indigenous people think it’s the other way. I feel like this is going to be a constant struggle and there’s not going to be a conclusion on this.

I’ve been following the #NoDAPL protests which are different but similar in that the Indigenous people there want to protect their sacred sites and environment too.

These sites have been there for thousands of years. It comes down to a lack of respect given to the people who are the original custodians of that land.

Read Part Two of this interview here.

Interviewed by Ishita Mathur

Posted on February 16, 2017