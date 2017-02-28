DAMSEL | Words with Melanie Talbot

‘The Past is a Foreign Country’ was a free interactive art exhibition which was presented through Fringe Festival earlier this year from 3 February to 7 February at the Red Room in Creatures NextDoor, Fremantle. The exhibit was a crawl-through cardboard cubby house which held snow globes, inside of which tiny plastic figurines and piles of glitter gave a snapshot of a story or memory. Enchanted with fairy lights, the exhibit was designed to make one consider the nature of memory and storytelling. At the end, audience members were able to participate in the art themselves by writing/drawing in three books about their own memories, their misremembered memories and their memory association with words such as ‘milk’ or ‘hair’. Damsel was able to speak with the exhibit’s creator Melanie Talbot about the show.

How did you come up with this concept?

I started thinking about snow globes ages ago because I’m really interested in useless objects that are attractive and, to me, snow globes are the ultimate attractive but totally pointless thing. That’s not connected to this in the end really but it is true! I started thinking a lot about narrative as well.

I worked at a museum for a while and I had to research an exhibition on Chinese Celadon which is green pottery. The more I researched it, the more I found all the accounts of it are totally different. Dates were different in different books. I couldn’t help but think that it was weird because Chinese culture and Chinese history of ceramics is so well-documented. I created my report based on what I thought was interesting and then I presented it to the curator and she praised my work! I thought she was going to point out all the things that were wrong but she said it was fine. I couldn’t help but wonder, “Does history work that way? Can you take the interesting bits and stick them into a story?”

I also did this thing where I got people to write on the Roman Empire and what it meant to them. We all know what the Roman Empire is but if you sit down without researching it and write a page on it, you make no sense. They came up with these weird, childish stories with vague details like, “There was an emperor named Julius Caesar and he had a thing for Cleopatra!” I was thinking about how we form narratives and how we make sense of them. We don’t remember things chronologically even though we think that we do. Our memories are all over the place. They are so disjointed and we are constantly re-putting them back into stories.

I wanted to create these snow globes – which were these contained stories and worlds within themselves – with a memory in them but I also really wanted people to touch them. I feel like it’s really hard to get people to touch things in an art exhibition so I wanted to create a space where people would feel comfortable touching them. I also wanted something that was kind of nostalgic. Everyone’s played in cardboard which is why I used it. And people do get in there and crawl around, all excited!

Did you make the snow globes yourself and what are they made out of?

I didn’t make the outer snow globe. The outer snow globes are actually Disney snow globes and I cut the figurines out of them. I just made the little snow globe sculpture. They’re made from a plasticine original, a latex mask and a resin cast.

Wow that’s a lot of work.

Yeah it is but I did most of it sitting in front of the TV.

There’s a lot of glitter in them and the type of glitter is different in each one. Did you spend time deciding which snow globe needed which type of glitter?

It didn’t take a lot of time and effort but I wanted each snow globe to have their own distinct type of glitter. For some of them, the glitter is a part of the whole scene – for example the globes where it looks like snow or blood. I was so happy when I found the sequin that looks like dollar signs – it was exactly what I wanted. That particular snow globe is about a friend’s memory, not mine but when I made it I thought, “Oh my God, this is capitalism in one globe!”

It’s interesting how you’ve sometimes created two globes about the same event but each globe is from a different perspective. In your opinion, is it possible for two people to have the same memory of the same event?

No, I don’t even think it’s possible for us to have the same memory of the same event. Every time you remember something, you actually re-remember it and you don’t even know that that process is happening. And when you’re telling a story, sometimes you’re conscious of altering it and sometimes you’re not. But the story you tell to your mother is totally different to the story you tell to your best friend. You’re always altering it depending on your audience – sometimes you’re aware of it, sometimes you’re not. Even if you tell a story to yourself, you’re always going to remember slightly different aspects or tell it in a slightly different way.

I’ve been doing a lot of urban storytelling and watching a lot of urban storytelling and sometimes you do see people re-tell the same story and it’s interesting to see it retold. It makes you think, “I saw that story two weeks ago and it was totally different even though a lot of the words used were very similar because the storyteller stressed a slightly different thing.” It’s all about that re-writing process and once you start to think about how we form reality in our heads, it’s almost hallucinatory. It’s really bizarre. It’s not as concrete as we think it is.

This exhibit is quite interactive – not just because you can pick up the snow globes but because at the end, you get the chance to write and draw about your own experiences and memories. Why is it important for you that the audience also participates in a way?

To me, the whole purpose of art is to give people an experience and to make them think about something. It’s often hard to do that because we spend six months to a year building something and the whole time, you’re thinking intensely about it and researching it. By the end of the year, you’ve got this huge, rich field of ideas and you’re trying to cram that into objects that people are probably going to look at for five seconds. So how do you actually get them to get something from that?

In this one, it’s all about memory and how weird and unreliable that is. In my opinion, getting people to write down their own experiences is the best way to get them to reflect on that idea. I’ve actually been surprised by how successful it’s been.

People have been quite candid.

Yeah, they have! I was surprised. I think it’s partly to do with the snow globes because a lot of them are tragic and they gut you. I’m reading the responses audience members have written and some of them are quite heart-wrenching.

And because the memories are snapshots, you don’t really know what happened before or after.

That’s something I’m really interested in because memory is a weird, isolated thing that doesn’t quite make sense. It never makes sense because people tell you things and you re-interpret them. But yeah, the books have turned out really well. I was worried that people wouldn’t write stuff but they’ve done some really cool stuff.

Art creates conversation. What kinds of conversation do you want to ignite within the people who come and see your work?

Anything about this topic. You can’t really tell people your own thoughts in a pure sense. You try to communicate something but it’s not really the function of art to make you think what I think. It’s not advertising. I’m not trying to make you have an idea.

It’s interesting. I’ve been listening to some people’s conversations and many of them talk about nostalgia. “I did this and I did that!” They tell stories and stuff. A lot of people have also been saying things like, “Oh yeah, I don’t know if that particular thing is real” or “I had a dream but I don’t know if that dream really happened.” So yeah, I’d want people to talk about the nature of memory and reality. I’m interested in hearing those conversations too because it’s not like I know everything.

How did you get involved with interactive and performance art?

I have no idea. I did an Arts degree about 10 years ago and then I did nothing with it. Then I got RSI [Repetitive Strain Injury] and I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t work for a year and a half. I started doing storytelling at The Bird and more acting/performance because it was the only thing I could do. The one thing that really upset me every time I thought about it was that I might never be able to use my hands again. Thinking that I might never be able to work again or I might never be able to garden again was very upsetting. And the next step on from that was thinking that I might never be able to make art again. I couldn’t help but think that I hadn’t made anything but I was supposed to. Then when I recovered, I felt the urge to make art as soon as possible.

I went to the second Blazing Swan Festival – which is the West Australian version of Burning Man – and I met a huge amount of artists and performers. It was a great environment. My housemate and I wrote and designed another show called ’The Quest’ for Fringe Festival. We did ‘The Great Saunter’ the year before. We had lots of friends who had artists’ passes for Fringe and we wanted those passes too. So we made ‘The Quest’ which is a scavenger hunt with challenges and that worked really well.

How long did it take you to build this?

Everyone asks that! Julia Noakes and I built this in The Navy Club in five days. I just want to thank The Navy Club because they were so awesome. We were going to build it somewhere else but that fell through. I went to the manager of The Navy Club and asked if we could use their functions centre to build a giant cubby house. [laughs] She said yeah and asked when we wanted to build it and we said we had to build it tomorrow. She said yes again! She didn’t charge us any money. We ran ‘The Quest’ out of The Navy Club too and she didn’t charge us for that either. She was so supportive and so amazing.

We really wanted this venue because this roof is so amazing and it fits with the theme. I love that it’s in a brewery because snow globes and cubby houses would have brought children and we didn’t want this to be a children’s thing. It’s about nostalgia – it’s not really for children. Having it in a brewery meant that mostly adults would come. They have events here at night though so that means we pack this down and put it back up every single day. We pack it down in an hour – it flat packs – and then we put it back up in two hours. It’s a little insane.

So all of this must be transportable.

Yeah. People help me put it up every day and move it in vans. I met a lot of these people through Blazing Swan.

One thing I found interesting is that you use fairy lights. Is that because they are reminiscent of childhood?

A lot of it was just about effectively lighting the space. We wanted to keep it magical and yes, it definitely relates to a childhood vibe. I like the look of them. They don’t have a particular conceptual meaning – they just keep it looking pretty. The other thing is that they flat pack neatly. We didn’t want anything that plugs in because it could have been a trip hazard or caused electrical problems. Fairy lights actually fold down with the cardboard.

All sorts of people come to Fringe shows. In one of your snow globes, the main character is a sapphic woman. Did you consciously put that character in and were you concerned about any negative reactions?

To be honest, I’ve been out at 2 or 3 places that I’ve worked in and when I first started telling people, I expected a negative response. It never happened. Part of it is that I ‘look straight’ so I don’t confront people’s ideas about what feminine is. I think most people nowadays are pretty okay with that. Most people think it’s quite funny that I figured out that I was gay from a dream.

Are all the snow globes inspired by you?

No. Half of them are mine, half of them are other people’s stories. They’re all people I know so I asked various people in my life to tell me a story or memory that was important to them in some way. I didn’t make every memory I got given into snow globes. Some of them weren’t made due to logistical reasons. Due to the process of making the mould, you can’t have gaps between the key figures of your story or you’ll have to create two moulds. For example, a friend of mine had a memory of watching a sunset while she was upside down in a yoga pose. It would have been achievable but it would have taken a two part mould and I didn’t have time for that at the moment.

There were other incredible stories that I was given. Another friend used to be a Christian missionary mime in Hong Kong but when he discovered he was gay, he gave it all up. He still performs theatrically but he’s no longer Christian or a missionary.

What does the title ‘The Past is a Foreign Country’ mean to you?

It’s from a book which is about history in general but to me, it’s more personal. You don’t know your own past. It’s a strange world. You think it’s more ordered than it is but it’s strange and fragmented. The more I think about it and the more I talk to people about it, the more it seems hallucinatory. One thing I learned while making the snow globes was if you’ve got a whole story and you have to tell it in an image, you have to alter it a little bit. Eventually, the past becomes a strange being.

Interviewed by Ishita Mathur

