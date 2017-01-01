DAMSEL | Women’s History Month – Trailblazing Women in Labour and Business

The theme of this year’s Women’s History Month is ‘Honouring Trailblazing Women in Labour and Business’. This article focuses on three out of many incredible Australian women in business and social work as a part of our continued coverage on the achievements of women during this month.

Jenny Munro

Jenny Munro is a Wiradjuri elder and a prominent Indigenous Australian activist. On 26 May 2014, Munro launched the Redfern Aboriginal Tent Embassy to reclaim affordable Aboriginal housing for the former residents of the Redfern area known as The Block. Munro considers The Block to be sacred, sovereign Aboriginal land. Houses on The Block were purchased due to a 1972 campaign by Bob Bellear to gain a grant from the Whitlam Government. The purpose was to secure low-cost housing for Aboriginal people who were subjected to severe racial discrimination when seeking accommodation in the private rental market.

An Aboriginal charity called the Aboriginal Housing Company (AHC) was founded to administer and oversee the provision of low-cost housing for Aboriginal people. However, over the years, allegations of nepotism and mismanagement rose as well as complaints of a lack of transparency about financial affairs. In the 1990s – a period where the median house prices in Redfern doubled – the AHC began to evict Aboriginal tenants from The Block and moved them to other AHC-owned houses further away from the city’s centre. The houses were then demolished by the AHC.

On 26 May 2014, the CEO of the AHC, Michael Mundine, declared that The Block was not sovereign Aboriginal land but private land. He announced that he intended to put Aboriginal housing on The Block but that there was no funding to make that happen. People were concerned about the lack of transparency and little information available on the issue. Many were especially outraged by Mundine’s partnering with Deicorp, a developer who advertised their new luxury apartments in the area stating, “The Aboriginals have already moved out, now Redfern is the last virgin suburb close to the city; it will have great potential for capital growth in the near future.”

On 21 February 2015, AHC issued eviction notices to the tent embassy inhabitants, telling them that they were camped on private land and would face forcible removal by authorities if they continued to stay. The Redfern Aboriginal Tent Embassy and Munro stated they would not leave the land regardless of the consequences. After over 400 days of protests at the Redfern Aboriginal Tent Embassy and rising tension, Munro declared victory when Nigel Scullion, the Federal Minister of Aboriginal Affairs, brokered a peaceful resolution and committed $5 million of federal funds to the site for 62 affordable Aboriginal housing units. Her headstrong attitude, commitment to protecting Aboriginal land and negotiations with the Government have facilitated her goal of keeping The Block as a housing area for Indigenous people.

Jenny Munro won the 2015 Eddie Mabo Award for Social Justice. Last year, she was honoured by a ten-storey mural painted by renowned street artist Matt Adnate as a part of the ANZ street art project. She was selected due to her tireless advocacy for Indigenous rights in Redfern for over 40 years.

Jessica May

Jessica May is a Canberra native and the founder and CEO of Enabled Employment which allows disabled people to find productive and well-paid employment. The company is unique in Australia and attempts to eliminate ableist barriers that limit the employment of disabled folk. All staff at management level is disabled so the company describes itself with the statement ‘for people with disability – run by people with disability.’ The company tries to foster a culture which recognises the talents and value that disabled folks have to offer to companies and our society.

Enabled Employment differs from government sponsored employment programs and services as it provides a self-serve one-stop-shop with no government funding for disabled folk. The service also supports former Australian Defence Force personnel with post-traumatic stress disorder and other injuries, and caters to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. Enabled Employment intends to change the fact that Australia’s disability employment participation rates are some of the lowest in the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development).

There are four and a half million disabled people living in Australia. The risk of living with a disability more than doubles for people aged between 24 – 45 years old and then increases again for 55 – 64 year olds. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that people with psychological disabilities have the lowest participation rate in the workforce. This is because mental illness is often episodic and is characterised by ‘good’ and ‘bad’ periods of mental health. This means that mentally ill people suffer through a significant amount of disruption at work.

May’s existing anxiety was exacerbated by Postpartum Thyroiditis following the birth of her first child. Her anxiety medication stopped working as her thyroid became overactive and May ended up experiencing a constant anxious state. Her doctor suggested going to work three times a week so May had to justify her reduced hours to her employers. She found the work environment had drastically changed – her employers did not wish to give her a large workload and took work away from her as they thought this would reduce anxiety and stress. They deduced she was unable to complete any tasks at all and May had to stay at work with almost nothing to do. The stigma of disabled people in the workforce and the exclusionary behaviour she experienced made her want to help disabled folk in the work environment who often “have to work at 200% to be recognised at 100%”.

Starting a business is a difficult and stressful experience for neurotypical people, so for a mentally ill person, it was far more challenging. Jessica May sought the support of Canberra BusinessPoint and Lighthouse Business Innovation Centre. She also successfully applied for an ACT Government Innovation Connect (ICON) Grants and was accepted into the GRIFFIN Accelerator program.

Jessica May won the Australian Start-up Award at the 2015 Telstra Business Women’s Awards. She was also a State Finalist for Australian of the Year 2017.

Uppma Virdi

26 year old Uppma Virdi successfully converted her passion for Indian tea, known as ‘chai’, into a flourishing business. Two years ago, while working at her day job in a law firm, Virdi started her tea business Chai Walli which means ‘female tea seller’ in Hindi. Her grandfather was an Ayurvedic doctor who specialised in herbs and spices. She felt inspired by his expertise in making Ayurvedic tea and learned how to prepare his blends.

Virdi’s chai business idea was born when she was unable to find “many good tea places in Australia”. Virdi decided to take the matter into her own hands in order to share Indian culture. Initially, she served her own tea at markets. When she realised the tea always sold out, she realised she had a special blend which could be shared with the wider Australian community. First, she sent packets to her friends and family. After that, she began her online store and started wholesaling to local stores. The business has grown through relationship building, social media marketing and “lots of hard work”.

Virdi sees tea as a way of bringing people together. Traditionally, chai is served at most social gatherings in India and is a beverage over which the most simple and important conversations are had from catching up with a friend to finalising the details of a marriage. Chai is a staple of every household and its production is an everyday task for countless Indian women. Although tea is seen in Western culture as a very British beverage, it is hugely significant for the Indian lifestyle – both in relation to its production and consumption.

Virdi views her business as a tool for education. Through the simple beverage of chai, a lot of information about Indian culture can be disseminated to the wider public. Virdi runs ‘The Art of Chai’ workshops which seek to teach people how to brew the perfect chai.

Her resilience and dedication to her vision is commendable since her family was opposed to her leaving her stable job as a lawyer and becoming a tea seller. Virdi wanted to prove that tea sellers are capable of achieving incredible things and that female tea sellers in India are empowering themselves through entrepreneurship, despite their lack of adequate education. At this stage, Virdi continues to work as a lawyer as she is uncertain about whether she is ready to make a switch. She states, “I know that there are still a lot of cross-cultural issues about young women in business. When I go to India, at time the suppliers and businesses don’t take me seriously, being a young Indian-Australian woman. There’s still a long way to go.”

Uppma Virdi is the recipient of the prestigious title of Business Woman of the Year at the 2016 Indian Australian Business and Community Awards (IABCA).

Written by Ishita Mathur

Like and follow us on Facebook! | Become a Damsel contributor

Posted on March 1, 2017