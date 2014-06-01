DAMSEL | Women in STEM

The achievements of women in STEM have been largely overlooked however their impact on the women of today who are studying or working in a STEM field is monumental. Damsel contributors Maureen Gildea, Denisha Lee, Karen Zwingman, Caleb E. Quill and Asha Davidson write about the pioneers who inspire them.

Fiona Stanley: The Person, Not the Hospital

“Australia must acknowledge the impact of the Stolen Generation in today’s problems.”

Professor (Doctor) Fiona Stanley is more than a household name in Western Australia these days. Perth’s newest, most ambitious, and most plagued hospital bears her name.

In my opinion, they should have named Perth Children’s Hospital for her. Fiona Stanley has worked in paediatric medicine, including public health, for most of her highly lauded and laudable career. She has served our country’s children and their families in myriad incredible ways.

She inspires me – a woman, feminist and doctor at the beginning of my career, for all of these reasons. Due to her unrelenting dedication to a much less sexy pursuit – that of climate change and its immense implications for the health of every single one of our world’s inhabitants, especially its children – she has been a role model.

Prof Stanley serves as one of the leading voices of Doctors for the Environment, a grassroots organisation of medical doctors and our health and community allies, who have never given up the vastly underfunded and underprioritised fight to have environmental issues recognised, assessed and managed for the terrifying risk they represent.

Fiona Stanley: so much more than a hospital. She is a living legend.

Written by Maureen Gildea

Jemma Redmond: The Cutting Edge of Biomedical Sciences

“Just because something has always been done a certain way does not mean there are not better ways to do it.”

Jemma Redmond, born 16th of March 1978 in Tallaght, Ireland, is the co-founder of the 3D bio-printing firm called Ourobotics. Regrettably, Redmond passed away in August of last year. Her novel research legacy within the field of biotechnology was driven largely by Redmond’s desire to print herself a functioning uterus. She wrote frequently that she was born intersex, a condition that rendered her infertile. Consequently, Redmond designed and successfully marketed the first ten-material bio-printer that was able to effectively preserve cell viability in the printing of human tissue. Such a discovery has had a marked impact on medical professionals in the utilisation of bio-printed cell layers and bio-printed organs to service patients. More so, Redmond was able to reduce supply costs for a bio-printer from more than $175,000 AUD to $12,500 AUD, making the technology more affordable and accessible.

As a budding female biomedical scientist myself, it is uplifting to witness Redmond’s vast contribution to the field. As a scientist, she is both capable and innovative but as a woman, her outspokenness regarding the questions surrounding her own sexuality and sexual image speaks volumes to women that may feel defined and thus inferior by similar issues in such a male-dominated profession.

Written by Denisha Lee

Mae Jemison: A Pioneer

“Never be limited by other people’s limited imaginations.”

She’s known for being the first African American woman in space, but I first saw Mae Jemison in an old episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. I found out soon after that she was an actual astronaut, the first to appear on Trek in fact, made all the more significant by the fact that she herself was inspired to become an astronaut through seeing Nichelle Nichols’ Uhura on the original Trek.

Born in 1956, Jemison was a bright child determined to pursue sciences despite the doubts of teachers that a black woman could excel in a scientific field. She entered Stanford University at 16 to study Chemical Engineering and African and Afro-American Studies. She was prominently involved in the black community on campus and later discussed the discrimination she faced in the classroom as a black woman in engineering. She graduated from Stanford, and later obtained her Doctor of Medicine, serving in the Peace Corps for several years before applying to NASA’s astronaut program. After several years of training, on September 12, 1992, Jemison became the first African American woman in space on the space shuttle Endeavour. As a NASA mission specialist, Jemison carried out bone cell research and experiments on weightlessness and motion sickness during her 126 orbits around Earth.

Jemison currently works investigating links between social sciences and technologies, and continues to advocate for education and minority students in the sciences, encouraging them to reach beyond imposed limits, for the stars.

Written by Karen Zwingmann

My big sis, Stephanie

“I hope I’m saving lives. There are very few people in their careers that have the opportunity to do something to benefit humankind.”

Stephanie Kwolek 31/07/1923 – 18/06/2014

A friend opened my laptop the other day and got taken aback upon seeing the desktop wallpaper…

“Woah! I didn’t know you’re THAT into this stuff!”

“You have no idea…”

What may seem like a myriad of hexagons, circles and letters to him is actually the molecular structure of a Kevlar polymer chain, aka one of the strongest materials on earth (clearly he’s not a Chem major). Abundant in bullet-proof vests, suspension bridge cables and even ping-pong paddles – it’s a pretty powerful fibre. But that’s not the main reason why it graces the face of my MacBook, no. What’s even more powerful is that Kevlar was invented by a woman.

I’ve always wanted to look up to a role model in a more personal way, like an older sibling. So, here’s my big sister, Stephanie Kwolek.

We may not be flesh and blood, but hey, we’ve got (somewhat) similar career aspirations and well, I wanna kick ass like her. Stephanie discovered Kevlar whilst working with DuPont. Back then, she was the only female in the lab and all her male co-workers ignored her potential, allowing her to embrace research awesomeness at her own pace. Initially, Stephanie was testing out materials to make stronger tyres for DuPont during the gas shortage, but instead of impacting the tyre world, she impacted the entire world with Kevlar.

The stuff is resistant to wear, corrosion and flames and became invaluable to the defense industry. The potential of this polymer is endless, especially in protective gear. Be it at uni/work/home, every time I open my laptop and see this chemical chain in all its glory, I feel inspired to make positive change, just like my “big sis”. It makes me proud to be a woman in STEM.

Now, I probably should add a password to my laptop…

Written by Caleb E. Quill

Elizabeth Blackburn: Nobel Laureate, Noble Conquests

“Perhaps arising from a fascination with animals, biology seemed the most interesting of sciences to me as a child.”

Elizabeth Helen Blackburn is a Tassie born, Australian-American Nobel Laureate. In 2009 she won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for co-discovering telomerase, the enzyme that replenishes the protective cap (the telomere) on chromosomes, sharing it with Carol W. Greider and Jack W. Szostak.

She has participated in studies looking at how stress affects telomerase and telomere length, including showing that the extreme stress of domestic violence in women can have life-long physiological effects.

Elizabeth was also controversially dismissed from the Bush Administration’s President’s Council on Bioethics in 2004 as she supported human embryonic cell research. Her dismissal was met by outrage by fellow scientists, whom maintained that she was fired due to political opposition to her advice.

In 2004 she wrote, “There is a growing sense that scientific research — which, after all, is defined by the quest for truth — is being manipulated for political ends. There is evidence that such manipulation is being achieved through the stacking of the membership of advisory bodies and through the delay and misrepresentation of their reports…Scientific advice should and must be protected from the influence of politics.”

This quote is similarly – or even more – relevant today, as it was over a decade ago.

Written by Asha Davidson

