DAMSEL | What is Self Harm? A Spotter’s Guide

I’m sitting in my backyard with a woman I’ve never met before, talking about self harm.

We’ve bared our souls to some extent tonight, sharing lived experiences about the times we’ve harmed ourselves.

There’s no real difference between self harm and self injury. The revered academic authorities might describe self injury as physical means of damaging the body: cutting, burning, piercing, asphyxiation, consuming chemicals or foreign objects.

Self harm as a clinical term might broaden the above definition to include “risk-taking behaviour” such as substance use or misuse; certain sexual proclivities, acts or relationships; and “maladaptive” behaviours like gambling, food restriction, bingeing, purging, delaying treatment for potentially painful or damaging physical illness.

What matters so much more than how you hurt yourself, is the intent.

Some individuals hurt themselves in order to express great sadness or anger or disgust. Some hurt themselves to feel something, anything, through the all-consuming numbness of dysphoria. Some use pain as a substitute for feeling emotional or spiritual distress. Some hurt themselves out of confusion in the face of the overwhelming tsunami of shit that washes over them, assaults them, destroys their bodies and homes and loved ones and any sense of normality in this world.

I’m sitting here with a woman I’ve never met before and we’re talking about hurt. We’re talking about the times we’ve sought out pain and suffering to connect with our bodies and our minds and our souls. To engage with our self-loathing and our inadequacies and the trauma we’ve lived through.

I’m sitting here with a woman, talking about self harm, and between us we’ve experienced almost every facet and width and breadth of what psychiatry calls mental illness. Between us, we have experienced cutting, burning and piercing. Between us, we’ve lived through psychosis, depression, anxiety, mania, anorexia, bulimia, obsessive compulsive illness and sexual assault.

Why have we harmed ourselves? For one of us, it’s out of a sense of compulsion relating to intrusive thoughts. There’s a deep sense of calm and release that comes from sliding the blade across the skin or picking at the scab of an incidental injury. For one of us, there’s been an intense and barely recognised need to give so much of oneself to men who don’t deserve, value or accept love that one’s own self is left damaged and tattered, time and time again. To drink alcohol to obliterate. To eat junk food and then vomit until one’s stomach is empty and acid burns the throat. To gamble, not with money but with one’s own safety, time and time again.

We both want you to know that self harm extends far, far beyond the cutting of skin or its burning with cigarettes or needling flesh. These methods of harm are common, and you probably have a stereotype in your mind of an adolescent girl with purple hair and black jeans, sitting alone in the bathroom with a razor and a feeling of lonely desperation. She is real. She is not some ‘emo teenager’. But she’s not alone, and her peers include middle-aged men self-medicating with a bottle of scotch and a handful of Valium. They include the young man with anorexia, desperate to control his body in a way he can’t control the trying circumstances of his life. They include the grandmother who can’t stop spending her pension on the pokie machines.

Self-harming is a behaviour, not an illness. It may exist with or without a concurrent diagnosis of mental illness; commonly depression with or without suicidality; eating disorders; anxiety; obsessive-compulsive disorders, personality disorders. The list continues.

Studies indicate that here in Australia, 6-8% of young people aged 15-24 years engage in self-harm in single year. Rates of self harm among Indigenous youth aged 15-24 are five times that for the same non-Indigenous youth of the same age group. 17% of Australian girls and 12% of boys aged 15-19 years, and 24% of women and 18% of men aged 20-24 report having engaged in self-harm at some point in their life. Only 50% of them ever seek help.

Deliberate self harm does NOT indicate a desire to end one’s life, although some people who self-harm are suicidal. Treatment, if the individual does want to seek therapy of some kind, typically involves talk therapy. Some individuals benefit from medication such as anti-depressants.

You’ll never see the scars of most individuals who self harm. Some have no scars to show in any case, and many hurt in ways the untrained eye can’t see. We hope you’ll be kind to them. We hope you’ll be kind to yourself.

Written by Maureen Gildea and Anonymous.

Like and follow us on Facebook! | Become a Damsel contributor

Posted on March 1, 2017