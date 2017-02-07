DAMSEL | Watching Moana through the Lens of a Hawaiian Girl

As a little girl I saw heroes in the likes of Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast. My princesses were non-developmental, two dimensional characters, whose only purpose was to be saved by Prince Charming – not a far cry from the Hollywood films we still see today. So when I first saw the posters for Disney’s new depiction of Pacific Islander Moana, I was curious. Firstly, I saw no trace of a Prince Charming and secondly, being part Native Hawaiian, I wanted to know how Disney would portray (or stuff up) my culture.

Attending the film, I saw two sides to an emotional conflict happening in my brain. On one hand I was really happy to see a female lead character with flaws, fundamental growth and a real personality. Moana grew and began to find her purpose and understand herself without the aid of a prince or authority figure. Her character was not vain and, if anything, she is a heroic figure to fuel the minds of young girls. On the other hand, despite efforts to obtain proper oversight and researchers, I feel that Disney still failed at really interpreting and portraying the life of Pacific Islanders. Maybe that was because instead of picking one of the many enriched and beautiful cultures of the region, they decided to lump the lot together and pick and choose what they pleased.

The story of Moana depicts a young teenage girl torn between following her heart and voyaging out into the ocean or staying true to her family responsibilities as the chief’s daughter. Whilst it was humbling to see that they got some things right, the whole thing was a little all over the place considering they had taken customs and beliefs from every Pacific Islander’s history and culture to create a fake paradise.

Moana eventually heads out to restore the heart of the lands that was stolen by the demigod Maui, a story that was told in different fashions throughout many of the Pacific Islands. And whilst I walked away from the film at first delighted to see a children’s film with a great female lead, as the day continued a plethora of troubling problems began to fill my mind.

Disney claims to have travelled and appointed a team of well researched scholars to create a fake island with mythology that pulls from a wide range of cultures. Despite some similarities between Polynesian people, there are vastly different stories and cultural beliefs between the lands. Despite the film’s success, I would not feel inclined to applaud the makers for their ‘research’ and effort they put into trying to create a diverse character and story line. Even with a refreshing female plot and the casting of nearly an entire Polynesian cast, the rest was a dry reminder of cultural appropriation and white colonization.

As many native people have pointed out, the chosen enemy as an environmental disaster is almost humorous, seeing as how white colonization has been the largest threat and danger to all Indigenous people across the earth. In fact, right now Native Americans are fighting for to preserve their land and water from oil businesses, not from an ecological disaster. If you look back through history, it has always been the Native people fighting to save earth and sacred spaces from rampant colonisation and ecological terrorism.

Disappointingly, Disney could have chosen to explore and portray one of the many rich and fascinating Pacific Islander cultures, instead of clumping them into a mass and giving them no name. This homogenisation is hurtful and erases the diverse cultures and traditions of Pacific Islanders. An interesting story line would perhaps have been the threat of American invasion instead of the great lava monster. The lava monster was used despite deep Hawaiian (and other Pacific Islander) respect for the volcano, which in Hawaiian culture was the bringer of life – a Goddess known as Pele.

Alas this seems to be a trend in many westernised films and stories, extracting knowledge and Indigenous history and re-appropriating it all to whatever suits them best.

Another cringeworthy factor is that Maui’s characteristics depict only a stereotype of Polynesian men. He comes across clumsy, large and dumb, not really the characteristics of the demigod you would imagine. And certainly not how most children imagined him in their bed time stories.

Disney recently released a “Maui” costume for children on their online store so kids can dress up as one of the demigods, with brown, tattooed skin and thick curly hair. Thankfully, this costume was removed upon receiving a backlash of protest and dismay. Seems a little familiar to the horrific appropriation we have seen for children playing dress-ups as “(American) Indians” (thanks to the likes of Peter Pan) with headdresses and mock buckskin.

Soon enough I’m sure we’ll be seeing a resurgence in sexy hula girl outfits and Hawaiian themed parties, thanks to the team at Disney for providing more of an ‘insight’ into Polynesian culture.

And whilst applause is being given widely across the world for Disney’s big leap into portraying anything other than a white damsel in distress, I ask you to think about how much this film actually does for native Polynesians. Despite Disney’s best efforts, this film will still feed back millions of dollars into a huge American corporation whilst attracting tourism and more ignorant people to places like Hawai’i, where colonization and loss of culture still hits hard.

What saddens me the most as I look back on the film, is how limited and dry my own knowledge is of the rich and expansive culture of Hawai’i. Despite my criticism, I am delighted that through this film young women such as the voice of Moana, Native Hawaiian Auli’i Cravalho, will grow a fantastic career. However, if we are to acknowledge and pay respect to the good we must also acknowledge the bad and damaging. Right now, I see this film lining the pockets of large corporations whilst continuing the ‘colonial servitude’ that some islands, like Hawai’i, are locked into alongside the United States. Moana will heighten and encourage the already large tourism industry that has seen a huge decrease in Hawaiian owned land and commoditisation of culture, without acknowledging, discussing or paying respect to the lost and forgotten sovereign islands that were once ruled by Hawaiians.

As Hawaiian writer Haylee Kushi so eloquently put it, “Audiences this November will applaud Disney’s palatable representation of Pacific Islander cultures, Disney’s make-believe Pacific Islands unoccupied by the United States military, and Disney’s plucky, invulnerable Pacific Islander heroes. Native people, once again, will be confined to a distant, mythical past where they were once brilliant and fun. Tragically, they are no longer with us! Or so the story goes.”



Written by Maile Shanti

Like and follow us on Facebook! | Become a Damsel contributor

Posted on February 7, 2017