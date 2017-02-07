DAMSEL | Undrinkable

I feel old
like stale, lukewarm coffee,
not quite cold
but completely undrinkable.
Like the hint of sunshine on a cold day
but it’s gone before the warmth soaks in.
I feel unread
like the classifieds section of a newspaper
that you lay down as placemats
for an art project.
I feel dirtied
like the wipes you use to wash off your makeup.
Hints of white peeking out from the black and blue.
You’ll never wash the melancholy
from underneath your skin.
I feel old.
Written by Aurelia Joy
