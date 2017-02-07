DAMSEL | Undrinkable

I feel old

like stale, lukewarm coffee,

not quite cold

but completely undrinkable.

Like the hint of sunshine on a cold day

but it’s gone before the warmth soaks in.

I feel unread

like the classifieds section of a newspaper

that you lay down as placemats

for an art project.

I feel dirtied

like the wipes you use to wash off your makeup.

Hints of white peeking out from the black and blue.

You’ll never wash the melancholy

from underneath your skin.

I feel old.

Written by Aurelia Joy

