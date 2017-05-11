DAMSEL | The Diary of Anne Frank review

The Diary of Anne Frank is a play adaptation of the diary kept by Anne Frank during World War II. It follows the Franks (Mr and Mrs Frank, and their daughters, Margot and Anne), the Van Daans (Mr and Mrs Van Daan, and their son, Peter), and Mr Dussel, during their time in hiding in Amsterdam. They were all Jewish and lived for two years in the attic above an office to escape the Nazis, with the help of Miep and Mr Kraler, until they were eventually caught. Staged by the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) third year acting students, the production and design students, and directed by Peggy Shannon, Anne Frank is not to be missed. Playing in the Roundhouse Theatre on a thrust stage allows the experience to be immersive, as though you’re a fly on the wall in the attic with them.

The cast was exceptional. I’ll admit that I entered the theatre somewhat hesitant about the performances I was about to see. I had my doubts that a cast of 20-something year olds could convincingly step into the shoes of characters more than double their ages (in some cases), who are heavy with terror and weariness. However, every actor played their role with prowess, and I was sold from start to finish.

Skye Beker’s Anne Frank was brilliant. She captured the youthfulness of a young Anne Frank first going into hiding, followed by her mounting frustrations. The one-year time jump at intermission is perhaps where Beker’s abilities shine most – she takes us from a naïve and juvenile girl in act one, to a maturing and more pensive Anne in act two. Roy Joseph in the role of Mr Frank was similarly outstanding. He commanded every moment spent on stage, extending the role of protector to not only his family and friends in the attic, but to the audience too.

I would be remiss not to mention Stephanie Somerville in the role of Mrs Frank. She has a magnetic presence, and I found my eyes constantly wandering to her. She inhabits the role of Mrs Frank entirely – be it a motherly brush of her hand against Margot’s back as she passes; the quiet, almost invisible, adjustment of a blanket in the background; the tiniest frown of concern when Mrs Van Daan is sharp tongued with Anne. These little nuances were so constant and reassuring that they make Mrs Frank’s outburst towards the end of the play even more jarring. Somerville brings such a deep humanity to Mrs Frank that I found myself sympathising with her more than Anne.

With our current global socio-political climate being what it is, this may be the most important work that WAAPA will put on this year. The magnitude of that, in both the importance of respecting the story of the Franks and what it represents in history, as well as the warning it provides for where our world is seemingly headed, is not lost. All in all, this is possibly the best WAAPA production I’ve experienced, and this is mainly due to the terrific performances.

The Diary of Anne Frank ran at the Roundhouse Theatre, May 5-11.

Written by Melanie Julien-Martial

