DAMSEL | Tears of Colour

To the Lena Dunhams

And Taylor Swifts of the world.

Will you ever know the pain of

Internalised misogyny

How to battle misogynoir

From your sisters who are

Meant to be helping you fight

The Cheeto-coloured neo-nazi

In an empty suit

We now call POTUS

And everything he represents

Isn’t it lovely to yell and scream about

Taking back your “pussies”

Heteronormativity and transphobia

Is ringing loud in my ears

Isn’t it lovely to yell about freeing your nipple

While your coloured sisters

Weep over their children and husbands

Shot dead where they stand

But should they have been just a little

Less melanin heavy

They would have been questioned and set free

Isn’t it funny how a white man killing POC

Is called mentally ill

Whilst a black man is instantly

A thug

Terrorist

Extremist

Animal

We have been fighting this fight

For generations

Against rape

Abuse

Theft

Of our heritage

Our culture

Our lands

And here you stand

With your cutesy Instagram filters

And pink pussy hats

And you think that means you’re a feminist

Do you not understand how race

Colours absolutely everything

Take your colour blind bullshit

And shove it down where the

White supremacy doesn’t shine

Intersectionality is not a brand of feminism

It is feminism.

Feminism cannot be without it, so stop

Pretending it’s butterflies and rainbows

And open your eyes

Shut your mouth

And listen for once in your god damn life

God forbid a woman of colour

A trans woman

May have more of a clue

Than you do

If you think you are a feminist

Ask yourself these questions.

Do you repeat lines from “Still I Rise”?

Did you say, of course “Ain’t I A woman”?

Do you think “It’s Like That”?

Have you ever felt like you were “Waiting to Exhale”?

It’s not that simple, “Didn’t Cha Know”?

Can you live life like an “Americanah”?

I know “When the Rainbow is Enuf”

And “Tain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do.”

Did I lose you after line two?

Written and illustrated by Zee Ibrahim

These pieces refer to frustrations with white feminism and the lack of solidarity experienced in mainstream feminism. Check out the rest of Zee’s artwork at Zee Illustrations.

Like and follow us on Facebook! | Become a Damsel contributor

Posted on February 16, 2017