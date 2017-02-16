DAMSEL | Tears of Colour

To the Lena Dunhams
And Taylor Swifts of the world.

Will you ever know the pain of
Internalised misogyny
How to battle misogynoir
From your sisters who are
Meant to be helping you fight
The Cheeto-coloured neo-nazi
In an empty suit
We now call POTUS
And everything he represents

Isn’t it lovely to yell and scream about
Taking back your “pussies”
Heteronormativity and transphobia
Is ringing loud in my ears

Isn’t it lovely to yell about freeing your nipple
While your coloured sisters
Weep over their children and husbands
Shot dead where they stand

But should they have been just a little
Less melanin heavy
They would have been questioned and set free

Isn’t it funny how a white man killing POC
Is called mentally ill
Whilst a black man is instantly
A thug
Terrorist
Extremist
Animal

We have been fighting this fight
For generations
Against rape
Abuse
Theft

Of our heritage
Our culture
Our lands

And here you stand
With your cutesy Instagram filters
And pink pussy hats

And you think that means you’re a feminist

Do you not understand how race
Colours absolutely everything

Take your colour blind bullshit
And shove it down where the
White supremacy doesn’t shine

Intersectionality is not a brand of feminism

It is feminism.

Feminism cannot be without it, so stop
Pretending it’s butterflies and rainbows
And open your eyes
Shut your mouth
And listen for once in your god damn life

God forbid a woman of colour
A trans woman
May have more of a clue
Than you do

If you think you are a feminist
Ask yourself these questions.

Do you repeat lines from “Still I Rise”?
Did you say, of course “Ain’t I A woman”?
Do you think “It’s Like That”?
Have you ever felt like you were “Waiting to Exhale”?
It’s not that simple, “Didn’t Cha Know”?
Can you live life like an “Americanah”?
I know “When the Rainbow is Enuf”
And “Tain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do.”

Did I lose you after line two?

Written and illustrated by Zee Ibrahim

These pieces refer to frustrations with white feminism and the lack of solidarity experienced in mainstream feminism. Check out the rest of Zee’s artwork at Zee Illustrations.

Posted on February 16, 2017

