DAMSEL | Sylvia Rivera

“Hell hath no fury like a drag queen scorned.” – Sylvia Rivera

Sylvia Rivera was a Puerto Rican transgender woman, drag queen, veteran of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, and a tireless activist in the LGBT+ community. Alongside activist Marsha P. Johnson, Rivera started Street Transvestite (now Transgender) Action Revolutionaries (STAR), which provided shelter and care to homeless and runaway drag queens and transgender people. She fought hard against the exclusion of transgender people from the Sexual Orientation Non-Discrimination Act in New York, and was an outspoken voice for the rights of poor LGBT+ people of colour.

Born and raised in New York City, Rivera was abandoned by her birth father and became an orphan at the age of three when her mother committed suicide. She was then sent to stay with her Venezuelan grandmother who disapproved of Rivera’s effeminate behaviour and penchant for wearing make-up. As a result, Rivera left her home at the age of eleven, and began to work as a sex worker. She was given the name ‘Sylvia’ by a local community of drag queens who took care of her.

A year after the Stonewall Riots, Rivera joined the Gay Activists Alliance (GAA) and began working to pass a gay rights bill in New York city. During this period, she was arrested for climbing the walls of City Hall in a dress and high heels to crash a closed door meeting on the bill. Despite her efforts, the GAA removed drag and transgender concerns from their civil rights agenda.

At the time, shelter was a big problem for transgender street youth, which is why Rivera and Johnson decided to create STAR. According to Rivera, STAR was born “after a sit-in at Weinstein Hall at New York University in 1970”, where a protest erupted after the administration cancelled planned dances because a gay organisation was sponsoring the events. The Gay Liberation Front (GLF) and other LGBT+ activists held a sit-in and won the right to use the venue.

Formed as a caucus of the GLF, STAR attempted to provide safety and permanence to those who Rivera thought of as the most vulnerable outcasts of society. Initially, Rivera and Johnson attempted to keep as many youth in their hotel rooms. The first STAR home was a parked trailer truck in an outdoor parking lot in Greenwich Village and housed about two dozen youth. However, after Rivera and Johnson discovered that someone had driven off with the truck with 20 youth still sleeping inside (most of whom were able to leap out in time), STAR relocated to a building at 213 Second Avenue. Eventually STAR spread to other major cities including Chicago.

Later on, Rivera and STAR became a part of the Young Lords Party, an organisation of revolutionary nationalistic Puerto Rican youth. Rivera was also involved with the Black Panther Party and met Huey Newton, the co-founder of the Party, at the Peoples’ Revolutionary Convention in Philadelphia. Newton categorised Rivera as a revolutionary person, important for catalysing necessary societal change. Rivera’s activism did not only benefit the LGBT+ community, but she also focused on the intersections of poverty and race. She contributed to the fight for civil rights as a Latina woman.

As the mainstream gay community began to adopt assimilationist attitudes, Rivera found her activism clashed with the respectability politics of New York pride parade organisations, who often viewed drag as a misogynistic form of performance. Despite transphobic opposition, Rivera continued to advocate for the inclusion of transgender and gender non-conforming people in the movement for equal rights for LGBT+ folks. When gender-critical feminist Jean O’Leary gave a speech at the 1973 Christopher Street Liberation Day opposing “the exploitation of women by men for entertainment or profit”, Rivera and drag queen Lee Brewster jumped on stage and responded, “You go to bars because of what drag queens did for you, and these bitches tell us to quit being ourselves!” Later on O’Leary expressed regret towards her earlier stance against drag queens.

In the final years of her life, Rivera gave many speeches about the Stonewall Uprising and stressed the necessity of uniting transgender people to fight for their legacy as the pioneers of the LGBT+ movement. She travelled to Italy for the Millennium March in 2000 and was acclaimed as the “Mother of all gay people”. Following the murder of 25 year old trans woman Amanda Milan on 20 June 2000, Rivera resurrected and renamed STAR on January 6 2001, changing the word ‘Transvestite’ to ‘Transgender’. STAR sponsored street momentum for justice for Milan, and fought for the New York City Transgender Rights Bill as well as for a trans-inclusive New York State Sexual Orientation Non-Discrimination Act.

Rivera died on 19 February 2002 from complications relating to liver cancer but her legacy is monumental. There is no woman bolder than her. Until the very end, she refused to let drag queens and drag culture be demonised by ahistorical and revisionist gay leaders, who sought to make the LGBT+ community and movement more palatable to the heterosexual majority. Her determination and selfless work to improved the lives of trans people and she is now referred to as “the Rosa Parks of the modern transgender movement”.

Written by Ishita Mathur

Posted on March 14, 2017