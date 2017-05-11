DAMSEL | Spotlight On: Angel Haze

American rapper Angel Haze has two albums under their belt, a few mixtapes, and a string of singles all at the age of 25. Haze’s music is evocative, heavy, and thought provoking, with songs exploring and subverting ideas of identity, race, and social justice.

Haze, born Raykeea Wilson, identifies as pansexual and agender, saying “I don’t consider myself of any sex. I consider myself an experience.” It’s this idea of experience that seeps through Haze’s music, with songs exploring their childhood, growth, and identity.

Haze released two mixtapes in 2012, Reservation and Classick, with songs such as “Cleaning out my Closet” exploring sexual abuse and trauma. Haze leaked their first label debut album Dirty Gold (2013), showing their fearlessness, with the leak resulting in fewer album sales than the original release date would. They then self-released their second full length album Back to the Woods, which many critics touted as hip-hop masterpiece, and more like the Haze that their early EPs and demos had shown.

The natural talent of Haze is obvious throughout their music, from their quick-fire rapping in songs such as “Black Dahlia”, which is introduced as a letter to their mum when she was their age, and “Impossible”, to the strength of their vocals. “Battle Cry” which features the Australian singer and writer Sia, is a highlight on resistance and activism that combines Haze’s rapid verses with Sia’s swooping chorus proving that rap isn’t the only genre they excel at.

You don’t ever doubt that Haze is a hip-hop artist, and a great one at that. They merge all the tropes of hip-hop into their music, from the confidence and tenacity of hip-hop, to its ability to tell deep, personal stories and experiences. Haze doesn’t shy away from this duality, with songs from their later album Back to the Woods, delving deeper into their experiences, struggle with depression, and their ultimate survival. Haze allows themselves to be open and vulnerable, whilst never letting go of their strength and tenacity.

Haze hasn’t had an easy life, and despite their newfound success and fame, struggles with depression, substance abuse, and went through a very public split with model Ireland Baldwin. Their experiences are littered all throughout their music, from the harsh tenacity of “Resurrection”, to the dark intensity of “Moonrise Kingdom”.

The song “A Tribe Called Red” is an identity anthem that subverts ideas of identity. Haze says at the start of the record, “I don’t identify with that shit [race, ethnicity, home], like, my identity is the music, everything you need to know about me is in the music: my home, it’s where I originate, it’s where I fall apart, it’s where I come to life.” And the more you listen to their music, the more you come to understand this statement. Haze puts everything into their music, and you come away from it feeling like they’ve put a part of yourself into it too. Their songs are universal, yet still deeply personal, and for the few hours you spend listening to them music becomes your identity too.

Haze is the sort of musician who defies expectations, whilst still honouring the craft and those that came before them. They consider themselves an experience, and after listening to their music it’s easy to see why. They delve between deep vulnerability, and aggressive proposals of strength and survival, leading to a richness and greater understanding of the experience that is Angel Haze.

Written by Libby Robbins Bevis

