DAMSEL | Serena Williams

“The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up.” – Serena Williams

Serena Williams – born 26 September 1981 in Saginaw, Michigan – is the current World Number 1 in women’s singles tennis. After Margaret Court, she is the woman who holds the record for most Grand Slam singles titles with 23 wins under her belt. She also holds the all time record for the most singles matches won at Grand Slams irrespective of gender with 315 matches won as of 2017’s Australian Open.

Williams began playing tennis at the age of 5, and began her professional career at the age of 14 in September 1995. At the 2003 Australian Open, Serena faced her sister Venus in the Grand Slam tournament final, and became the sixth woman in the open era to complete a Career Grand Slam. She also became the fifth woman to hold all four Grand Slams singles titles simultaneously and this feat was dubbed the ‘Serena Slam’. Williams completed her second ‘Serena Slam’ by winning the 2015 Wimbledon Championships.

Williams is known for her consistent and powerful serve and forceful groundstrokes, which she uses to take immediate control of rallies. She has stated in the past that her favourite surface is clay because it gives her extra time to set up her shot.

Despite her excellence in her field, including being called the “the greatest player that ever lived” by tennis player John McEnroe, Williams has had to deal with her fair share of misogynoir. Instead of critiquing her tennis prowess, people have perpetuated anti-black notions by critiquing her body as hypermasculine and unattractive. She has also been misgendered by Shamil Tarpischev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation, who referred to Serena and Venus as “brothers”. Despite the expectation black women to just let instances of sexism and racism go, Williams has not remained silent on these issues. Following Tarpischev’s statement, she spoke at a press conference and labelled his comments as “insensitive and extremely sexist, as well as racist at the same time”.

She has also been an outspoken advocate for equal pay in tennis. Last year, she slammed former Indian Wells Director Raymond Moore for stating that female tennis players should “go down every night on their knees and thank God that Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal were born because they have carried this sport” by saying that, “We shouldn’t have to drop to our knees at any point.” She also criticised Novak Djokovic’s comments regarding equal pay. Her philanthropic work includes her appointment as a UNICEF international goodwill ambassador in 2011, and the founding of the Yetunde Price Resource Center in the memory of her late sister, who was a victim of a drive-by shooting in 2003. The Center provides services to families that are affected by community violence.

Written by Ishita Mathur



Posted on March 14, 2017