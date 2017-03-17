DAMSEL | Sacheen Littlefeather

Sacheen Littlefeather – born Marie Cruz on 14th November, 1946 – is a Native American activist and actress, of the Apache and Yaqui tribes. She changed her name shortly after high school to reflect her Native American heritage. She spent most of her life campaigning for Native American civil rights, continuing to do so now even in her seventies. She is also now an elder in her tribe.

In her younger years, she was a member of several civil right groups, including Indians of All Tribes, with whom she took part in the 19-month occupation of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, in protest against the US government’s mistreatment of Native Americans and their resistance to Native American land claims. She was also a part of the American Indian Movement, which was the group who occupied Wounded Knee, South Dakota, as a protest against the corruption the government and its failure to uphold treaties it signed with Native American tribes.

She was an aspiring actress at this time, a member of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists, and hosted radio shows in San Francisco. This, coupled with her participation in those protests, is why Marlon Brando asked her to attend the 1973 Oscars Awards Show in his stead. She attended and controversially declined his award for him as he boycotted the ceremony as a protest against the treatment of Native Americans in the film industry, and to turn attention to the protests in Wounded Knee, which at the time was in a media blackout.

Her strong statement was met with some booing but much more applause. However, Hollywood gave her no respect or support during months and years after, even going so far as to accuse her of faking her Native American heritage. She auditioned for many roles, but was regularly told by production teams that they could not hire her, lest they be shut down. She continued acting for some years, appearing in a few movies, before leaving the industry altogether, and focusing her energy and attention on activism.

She was the first person of colour to use the Oscars as a political platform, making a stand against the institutionalised racism of the film industry, the treatment of people of colour and the lack of jobs for them.

In the time since her famous speech, she has inspired many people to take a stand against discrimination in the film industry, particularly in the last year, when a video of her speech went viral during the 2016 awards season and with the prominence of #OscarsSoWhite. Sacheen was contacted by actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who thanked her for paving the way for others.

Sacheen Littlefeather used grace and elegance to make a bold statement against Hollywood’s rampant racism, and to protest the treatment of Native Americans, and the effects of her activism are still being felt and inspiring people today.

Written by Elizabeth Salmon



Posted on March 14, 2017