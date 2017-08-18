DAMSEL – Review: The Get Down

Netflix original series The Get Down (directed by Baz Luhrmann) is a vibrant, intense, political and intoxicating exploration of the rise of one of America’s original art forms, hip hop. Set in the South Bronx during the 1970s, it follows a group of teenagers who are hoping to make their mark on the musical world. With a full season under its belt, part 1 premiering last August, and part 2 in April of this year, The Get Down is bold in its discussion of racism, corruption, sexism, sexuality, and teenage hood.

The show follows the story of Ezekial Figuero (Justice Smith), a talented young poet and rapper, and Shaolin Fantastic (Shameik Moore) who aspires to be a DJ in control of the South Bronx. The two quickly form a tight friendship, and dubbing themselves The Get Down Brothers, they start pursuing their dream along with the Kipling brothers, Raa-Raa, Boo-Boo and Dizzee (played respectively by Skylan Brooks, Tremaine Brown Jr., and Jaden Smith). The Get Down Brothers’ story is told alongside that of Mylene Cruz (Herizen Guardiola), who wants to be a disco star and get out of the Bronx but is held back by her abusive pastor father.

The show tells its story through many different mediums, from music, to animation, even the narration of the present-day Zeke (Daveed Diggs). This mix of mediums adds to the narrative, creating the sense that not only was this a time of musical change, but it was a period of cultural shift too. The show manages to balance the glitz, excitement, and party nature of the era, with the violence, poverty, and corruption of the time, specifically in the Bronx.

The young cast are impressive, having the ability to develop and grow as actors alongside their characters, with Shameik Moore being a standout. It’s the older cast members however that are the most gripping. Giancarlo Esposito plays the devoutly religious community leader Pastor Ramon Cruz whose strict parenting and worldviews are a source of conflict within the Cruz family. Lillias White plays the owner of the disco club Les Inferno, Fat Annie, to slimy perfection, and Jimmy Smits as Papa Fuerte produces an always consistent and powerful performance.

The strength of show however doesn’t lie in individual performances. It lies in Lurhmann and the rest of the creative team’s ability to bring to life a moment in cultural history through the lives of individuals. The Get Down manages to be extravagant and loud and vibrant, and never lose its heart, which is the lives of a group of young kids wanting to make their dreams come true.

The Get Down will sweep you up in the over the top, exuberant disco scenes that Lurhmann is known for, and the next minute brought back to the gritty harshness of the Bronx in the 70s. It’s a story brimming with diversity, life, and heart, perfectly mixing silliness and the joy of music, with the seriousness of issues such as poverty, racism, corruption and abuse.

Written by Libby Robbins Bevis

