DAMSEL | Review – Marge Simpson Anime

A surrealist, manga-influenced series of illustrations about Marge Simpson’s “soft liberation” through sapphic love and self-understanding: this is the unlikely premise behind Perth-based artist Soolagna Majumdar’s Marge Simpson Anime. But as the story unfolds across over forty pages of dreamy copics and watercolours, it feels more and more like the narrative and perspective it provides are long overdue.

Marge’s home show, The Simpsons, needs little introduction. The animated sitcom has been incessantly parodied, quoted and analysed for nearly thirty years. Naturally, it’s a mainstay in the world of memes, with characters and scenes combined in increasingly convoluted, cynical ways. It is this irony-drenched memescape that forms the immediate backdrop to Marge Simpson Anime, originally published online before being printed as a zine. Rather than leaning into cynicism, or the indulgent hopelessness that plagues ‘serious’ explorations of pop culture, Soolagna presents her story with a disarming sincerity and accomplished artistic nuance.

The artist names influences including Matisse and de Goya, and draws on the visual language and themes of josei manga, a genre aimed at and telling the stories of mature women. This lends the series a dreamlike quality. Reality, memory and visions interweave within a single page, leaving no clear line between the literal and symbolic.

Despite the sense that any or all of this may be a dream, Marge Simpson Anime has an immediacy that demands emotional engagement with its main character’s journey to liberation. That journey isn’t easy. We see Marge brought low, with episodes of loss and hints of family violence. But intermingled with these moments of quiet tragedy, and eventually triumphing over them, Majumdar gives us scenes of joy and contentment. Through her children, sisters, friends and lovers, Marge becomes happy — and free.

Loving, empowering relationships between women are a core theme of this series. However, Marge’s role in her own liberation mustn’t be downplayed. She judges herself and supports herself; in her moments of greatest strength and need, a dozen other selves watch on. This centring of self gives Marge an agency of which she has rarely been possessed. In fiction, she is perpetually downtrodden; when she does set out to do something for herself, the people around her never fail to put her in her place. From an external perspective, Marge is more often than not sidelined, written as little more than a vector for the plotlines and gags of other, flashier characters.

By giving agency and life to a character so emblematic of women who are serially overlooked, Marge Simpson Anime offers a powerful message. If this prototypical repressed housewife can find love and liberation through her connections to other women and to herself, then so can we. As Majumdar writes, “Let’s all hope the Marge in our lives will one day be free.”

Written by Eliza Bowen

Posted on May 11, 2017