DAMSEL | Review – Hidden Figures

When someone speaks about the space race, our mind immediately goes to the man on the moon. Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Yuri Gagarin are the names that usually come to mind. Some names that don’t commonly come to mind, however, are Katherine G. Johnson (Tarajii P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae). Hidden Figures centres around these three women (though mainly focuses on Johnson) and their contributions to the NASA space program.

The film is engaging, entertaining and enlightening, and its positive portrayal of African-American families is both refreshing and heartwarming. However, the creative licence taken with the real story cannot be overlooked. While Kevin Costner’s character Al Harrison is one of the least racist, “nice” characters in the film, his completely fabricated white saviour moment is frustrating and unnecessary. The character itself is also fabricated, and is based on the various men in charge at NASA during the 50’s and 60’s. After Al learns Katherine is wasting valuable work time trekking 45 minutes to the segregated bathrooms every day, he takes a crowbar to one of the ‘colored’ bathrooms and officially ends segregation at NASA. In reality, Katherine was mostly unaware of segregated bathrooms as they were unmarked, and used whichever bathroom she liked. The struggle to find a bathroom as a woman of colour during the segregation era should not be ignored, however Al putting an end to segregation feels like direct fan service to white audiences and a way to absolve white guilt.

While we see Katherine struggle with being the only female in her department (something a lot of women in STEM can no doubt relate to) her on-screen friends Dorothy and Mary deal with their own stonewalls of both sexism and racism. Dorothy’s struggle represents the unconscious bias and racism that a lot of people still possess today, and Mary’s fight deals with the unfair state laws of the time. Dorothy is an excellent employee, and is clearly taking on the workload of a supervisor, yet is denied a pay raise or a promotion as ‘things are working fine as they are’ – an ideal that has continued to keep both women and people of colour oppressed. Mary is encouraged by her boss, a Jewish Polish engineer, to pursue a degree in engineering and further her career. This had never been done before, and Mary faced incredible obstacles to get to where she did. After a legal battle just to be allowed to further her education, Mary officially becomes NASA’s first female African-American engineer.

Hidden Figures, while entertaining, does not accurately portray the extent of these women’s incredible achievements. It also leaves you with a sense of anger and disappointment that groundbreaking women (especially women of colour) have been all but erased from the history books. It is great that films such as this are coming out and that the stories of undervalued women of colour are finally being told. I hope that Hidden Figures spawns further films and television shows to educate the masses on the important contributions of history’s women. This movie really is wonderful, and I do strongly encourage you to support it. However, I encourage you even more so to further read up on these incredible women, and their groundbreaking efforts for both the space program and feminism alike.

Written by Kate Treloar

Posted on February 28, 2017