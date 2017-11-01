DAMSEL | Review – Dear White People (TV Show)

The following content could be distressing to readers. Damsel advises discretion and would like to provide a content warning for anti-blackness, racial slurs, biphobia, and the q slur.

Dear White People is the witty satirical comedy series based on the 2014 film of the same name, both directed and written by Justin Simien. It follows the cultural war between the black and white student bodies at a predominantly white school, Winchester University. When a university club hosts a “Dear Black People” party fraught with cultural appropriation, in retaliation to a radio show called “Dear White People”, all hell breaks loose on campus. As the students navigate their daily lives, the racial divide now looms harder and heavier than ever.

Dear White People drives hard the reality that to be black in America is not one single experience, thus the racial divide cannot be solved with one blanket solution. Every episode is taken from the perspective of a different character, and this furthers the notion of division within the black community. There is the question of how black you are, and this is juxtaposed in the characters of Sam (Logan Browning), the host of the radio show “Dear White People” and Coco (Antoinette Robertson). Coco is dark skinned and trying to tone down her blackness (she wears a wig to hide her natural hair, and demands to be addressed by Coco instead of Colandrea), afraid to be deemed “too” black. Meanwhile, Sam who is biracial and light-skinned, feels the need to affirm her blackness in an attempt to validate her place in the black community.

The show peaks in its treatment of police brutality towards black men in episode five, directed by Barry Jenkins, director of Moonlight. When Sam’s friend, Reggie (Marque Richardson), asks a white person not to use the word “n*gga” at a party, a fight breaks out and campus police are called. What follows is a situation all too real and familiar in the current socio-political climate in America; the treatment of this incident is handled in a manner both stunning and heartbreaking.

Although Dear White People offers an important insight into black lives on campus, and especially the chasms within black communities, it has to be admitted that it also gets a lot wrong. A surprising disappointment was Nia Long’s character, Neika Hobbs, an African-American Studies professor, who is engaged to another black woman. Hooray, you say! It’s rare to see two black queer women in one show, let alone together, so this is awesome! Until, (spoiler), it is revealed that Neika is cheating on her fiancé with a male student. The woman in a same-sex relationship needing a man to be truly satisfied is a tired and frankly insulting trope that needs to be discontinued. This is more surprising still, because Dear White People gracefully handles the coming out of student reporter, Lionel (DeRon Horton), just one episode earlier.

Additionally, not enough seemed to be said for white and other non-black allies. The vessel for allies of the black community comes in the form of Gabe (John Patrick Amedori), who Sam dates. Unfortunately, there seems to be little commentary on what the black community requires from its allies. We have one full episode from the perspective of Gabe, and this could have been used as a prime example of what a good ally to the black community looks like. However, we hear Gabe internalise how “left out” he feels when he’s around Sam’s friends and community, and how hard it is to be the white guy. And sure, this is satire, but no real lesson ever comes of it.

Despite the issues I have with Dear White People, I do believe that it is required viewing. It is somewhat rocky in places, but with its generally good intentions, I do think these could be easily ironed out if given the chance at a second season. And it doesn’t negate the important elements of being black in America that the show offers. Additionally, for all of the cries of reverse racism when the trailer was released, it’s pretty clear that there remains a huge part of the population that seriously needs to be woken on race, and Dear White People can provide a step towards that.

You can stream the first season of Dear White People on Netflix, now. No news yet on whether it will be renewed for a second season.

Written by Melanie Julien-Martial

Like and follow us on Facebook! | Become a Damsel contributor

Posted on November 1, 2017