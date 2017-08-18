Damsel – Respect. Now. Always.

The following content could be distressing to readers. Damsel advises discretion and would like to provide a content warning for sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape.

The data from the Australian Human Rights Commission’s survey into sexual assault on campus was long awaited and a result of consistent and passionate lobbying from both survivors and student representatives around Australia. The survey aims to provide a greater insight into the nature, prevalence, and reporting of sexual assault and sexual harassment on campus, and was a part of the ‘Respect. Now. Always.’ campaign. Released on 1st August, the data confirmed what students and survivors have been saying for years.

Over 51% of students were sexually harassed last year, both at UWA and Australia-wide. 28% of UWA students were sexually harassed at university. 94% of students did not report harassment to anyone at university. These statistics are both shocking and unsurprising. The results were shocking because it is incredibly sad that such a high proportion of students experienced sexual assault and that so many of them did not report it. It is unsurprising because the survey confirmed what survivors and students have been saying for years. This sentiment was echoed by UWA’s Women’s Officer Hannah Matthews who stated, ‘I don’t need a survey to tell me that sexual harassment and assault occurs on campus because I’ve experienced it, I talk to my friends that have similar stories, and I’ve been on the other end when they disclose.’ She nevertheless stressed the importance of the survey, saying that ‘it gives us a better insight into where and how (sexual assault) is happening and hopefully we can better tailor our policies and support systems.’

Alarmingly, minority groups including the LGBT+ community, disabled folks, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students were more likely to be victims of sexual assault. Within the LGBT+ community, 38% of gay and lesbian students, 44% of bisexual students, and 45% of transgender and non-binary students were harassed on campus. These rates are significantly higher than those of heterosexual and cisgender students, both on and off campus. In addition, 43% of asexual students were assaulted on campus. Although only limited data was available about disabled students due to small sample sizes, evidence supports that 34% of students with a disability compared to 25% of students without a disability were sexually harassed on campus. Lastly, 36% of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students compared to 26% of students who are not Indigenous Australians or Torres Strait Islanders were sexually harassed on campus.

According to Abby Stapleton, Women’s Officer with the National Union of Students, ‘Universities need to fess up and acknowledge that they have failed to protect students, and allowed rape culture to manifest on campus.’ Rape culture is a sociological concept that seeks to describe the current climate that normalises pervasive rape through patriarchal societal attitudes about gender and sexuality. While rape culture is prevalent throughout society as a whole, by reducing rape culture on campus, we can begin to reduce rates of sexual assault and sexual harassment too.

Following the release of the results, the UWA Guild’s Women’s Department held a sit-in to recognise the release of the survey data in conjunction with the National Union of Students’ nationwide campaign ‘Break the Silence, End Sexual Violence’. The sit-in was held on Oak Lawn underneath a banner proclaiming the campaign’s slogan. Students wrote messages of support and solidarity on cut-outs of hands. The messages were left on Oak Lawn all day for survivors to read. The campaign aims to put pressure on universities to follow the recommendations provided in the report, but also aims to create change on a national level.

The nine recommendations provided in the report focus on leadership and governance, changing attitudes and behaviours, university responses to sexual assault and sexual harassment, monitoring and evaluation, and residential colleges and university residences. The recommendations are as follows:

Vice-Chancellors should take direct responsibility for the implementations of the recommendations provided, and should have an advisory body within their institution containing representatives from the university’s senior leadership, the student body, academic staff, residential colleges associated with the university, and student services to assist them. The advisory body should develop an action plan, seek independent expertise where relevant, and assess and publicly report on the university’s progress within 18 months of the release of the report. From then on, public reporting on progress should occur on an annual basis. Universities should provide students and staff with education programs that target all levels of the organisation and are based on the best practice and research. These programs should provide information on what behaviours constitute sexual assault and harassment, consent and respectful relationships and bystander intervention. Universities should widely disseminate information about university reporting avenues, and internal and external services such as university counselling and medical services, campus security, local sexual assault services, police, medical centres, hospitals, counselling services and anti-discrimination agencies to staff and students. This information should be displayed clearly and in a logical fashion on the university website, be accessible to people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds and disabled folks and be provided during orientation. Within a year of the release of this report, universities should commission an independent, expert-led review of existing university policies and pathways in relation to sexual assault and harassment which should assess their effectiveness. In the interim, universities should develop and review processes for responding to sexual assault. Universities should conduct an assessment to identify staff members and student representatives within their institution most likely to receive disclosures of sexual assault and sexual harassment. Those students and staff members should receive training in responding to such disclosures, delivered by an organisation with specialist expertise in this area. Universities should ensure that information about individual disclosures and reports of sexual assault and sexual harassment is collected and stored confidentially in the interest of continuous improvement of university procedure. The university should, as soon as possible, conduct an audit of university counselling services and should collect data on the number of crisis requests received, and the average length of time students are required to wait to see a university counsellor. Universities should engage an independent body to conduct the ‘National university student survey of sexual assault and sexual harassment’ at three yearly intervals to track progress. Residential colleges and university residences should commission an independent, expert-led review of the factors that contribute to sexual assault and sexual harassment in their settings.

Although the survey has been released, the work is far from over. This is the beginning of a wave of reform and it is crucial that we do not let the momentum created from this report to fall away. It is our responsibility to ensure that the university follows through and makes campus a safer and more supportive space for students. Damsel reached out to Hannah Matthews and UWA Guild Vice-President Megan Lee to discuss future plans for UWA’s policy changes to target sexual harassment and assault on campus.

In a statement to Damsel, Matthews stated, ‘We have been working over the past year with the university to secure some key improvements such as a reformed policy, an additional counsellor to be available at all times in the counselling centre, and a phone service in the counselling centre so survivors in crisis can immediately speak to someone instead of going through the triage centre and wait times. To support survivors we are also looking to collaborate with the Access Collective to form a support group where people can come together to share experiences and talk about something that is often kept in the dark.’

The reformed policy that Matthews is referring to includes an expanded and clearer definition of what sexual misconduct is. UWA will now recognise that sexual violence involving two students or members of staff jeopardises the survivor’s safety on-campus, whether the incident happened on campus, online or off-campus. This means a greater range of incidents will be within the scope of University consideration.

Moreover, the reporting mechanism has been revised to include two clear options ‘Disclosing’ and ‘Reporting’. Disclosing means that you are informing the University of what has happened but do not want to push forward with formal discipline proceedings. This is an important change because it gives survivors the autonomy to choose how they would like to proceed, since many do not want to go through the difficulties of a formal investigation which is their right. This option allows survivors to still access university services such as counselling, and lets them change classes and living arrangements so they are kept separate from the perpetrator if they wish.

In addition, Matthews added that the Guild will be working on “lighting on campus, consent training, transparency and consistency around what happens when sexual misconduct occurs at the private colleges and a campaign with other student unions across the country around legislation which can be used to hold universities accountable if they aren’t following best practice.”

Megan Lee highlighted the importance of pushing UWA to achieve concrete change, adding, “It’s incredibly important that we don’t slow down our efforts after the release of these results. It’s only just the beginning. The UWA Student Guild, supported by the NUS and other campuses around the country will absolutely be banding together to negotiate and fight for these changes, learn from one another in how to achieve this and continue to shed light on this issue, and ensure no one forgets the battles we’re still facing.” In particular, Lee stressed that the UWA Guild would also follow through on university-wide policy, stating, “The Guild itself will be reforming our own regulations to reflect the changes within the university and to also clearly define disciplinary procedures and outcomes in relation to sexual misconduct involving members of the Guild and affiliated organisations or groups.”

Damsel Magazine stands with all survivors and offers their support and will be following this story closely in the coming months. If any readers require support or counselling, we have provided a series of links below for counselling services.

SUPPORT

SARC (Sexual Assault Resource Centre) offers free counselling to survivors

UWA Guild Student Assist

UWA Counselling – offers 6 free counselling sessions to students

Robin Winkler Clinic – offers low cost, on campus, psychologist services

Yorgum – counselling for Aboriginal people who have been impacted by sexual abuse

MAITRI Mental Health Services – Culturally & Linguistically Diverse service

QLife – counselling for LGBT+ people

National Disability Abuse and Neglect Hotline – Australia-wide telephone hotline for disabled folk (1800 880 052)

You can contact Hannah Matthews at womens@guild.uwa.edu.au

Written by Ishita Mathur

Like and follow us on Facebook! | Become a Damsel contributor

Posted on August 18, 2017