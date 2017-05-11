DAMSEL | Queen Sugar Review

There are only a handful of writer/directors that I feel completely safe in the hands of, and one of them is Ava DuVernay. If you’ve seen anything by DuVernay (Selma, 13TH, Middle of Nowhere, This Is the Life), then you know what I’m talking about. She delivers diverse stories in a real, confronting, and gritty way, but without holding back on the beauty and elegance of the narrative and characters. So I wasn’t surprised to fall in love with Queen Sugar, the TV show co-created (with Oprah Winfrey), written and directed by DuVernay.

The first season of Queen Sugar aired mid-2016 on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and was renewed for a second season before the pilot episode even aired. With DuVernay’s commitment to ensuring women and people of colour are not only represented on screen, but also behind the scenes, it should come as no surprise that all episodes are directed by women. Neema Barnette, So Yong Kim, Victoria Mahoney, Tanya Hamilton, Kat Candler, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, and Tina Mabry make up the directing team, alongside Ava DuVernay.

Queen Sugar follows the three somewhat estranged Bordelon siblings, who come together to take over their father’s sugar cane farm in post-Hurricane Katrina Louisiana, when he passes away.

The eldest Bordelon sibling, Nova (Rutina Wesley), is a journalist and activist, attempting to bring light to the over-policing and over-incarceration of Black youths in and around New Orleans. She becomes a protectress of sorts to Too Sweet, a Black teenager being held in an adult prison while awaiting trial for misdemeanours. Nova drives home issues currently faced in the United States with the Black Lives Matter movement and the racial inequality of the criminal justice system (also brilliantly explored in DuVernay’s 13TH). Her character also provides positive bisexual representation. Her sexuality isn’t a big deal and it does not eclipse her work as an activist, however it is still respected as a part of Nova’s identity.

Charley Bordelon-West (Dawn-Lyen Gardner), the middle sibling, is a sports manager for her professional basketball player husband. She moves her teenage son, Micah, to Louisiana from Los Angeles to claim her inheritance, and becomes the manager of the farm’s business affairs. Becoming more and more aware of the stark divide between Black and white farmers in the district and the fact that the white farmers are doing what they can to run Black farmers out of the area, Charley begins to fight for black farmers. She looks into ways to keep Black families on their land and to take over the areas of the sugar industry that they rely on the white families for.

Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe), is the last of the children. A single father recently released from prison, struggling to find his feet, Ralph Angel feels the loss of their father hardest. He becomes determined to make the sugar cane farm work in attempt to make his father proud and not let down Charley and Nova. He is also eager to leave a positive legacy for his young son, Blue, as his father did for him.

I won’t lie to you – at first I questioned what I was watching. In the first episode or two, Queen Sugar seems rife with stereotypes. Like we haven’t seen the dirt poor African American ex-con, or the Black family who are rich with new money because of sports, am I right? But stick with it. These stereotypes are broken down and a deeper look into each character humanises them past those initial impressions.

The brilliant thing about Queen Sugar is how the insulated problems faced by the siblings as they take over the farm are representative of larger issues that impact Black America and the racial divide. The divide between Black and white farmers is representative of America on a larger scale. White farmers come out on top, always, the way white people in America tend to. Queen Sugar also educates on race problems in the United States, largely via the character of Micah. He has only ever known privilege, with his skin colour hardly posing any problems for him. When he gets to Louisiana with his mother, Charley, he is forced to wake up on what being Black can mean. Charley warns Micah that society is quick to demonise Black men, and that as such, he has to be careful of his actions now that he is no longer shielded by his upper-class bougie community. This is not only a warning to Micah, but a (sad but true) warning to all black people in America.

If you haven’t watched Queen Sugar yet, then I highly recommend you get on it before the second season commences. This is an important piece of work. It is a celebration of Blackness onscreen, and it brings forward questions on sexuality and gender identity (I haven’t touched on the gender aspect of things because it’s a slow and subtle plot, easily missed in the first season, which DuVernay hopes to begin to address in the second season). Not only is it an important reflection on society today, it’s also stunning! The cinematography is to die for. The acting is so good that you feel completely invested in the characters and their journeys. This is mighty fine television, and it deserves to be watched and celebrated and discussed!

Season 2 of Queen Sugar premieres on June 20th.

Written by Melanie Julien-Martial

