DAMSEL | Pura Fé

Pura Fé is an heir to the Tuscarora Indian Nation, a singer-songwriter, an activist and much more. Her work contains strong influences from her rich Native American heritage and focuses on the problems First Nations people face today. Originally born Pura Fé Antonia Crescioni and raised in New York City, she now lives in Durham, North Carolina. Her name means ‘Pure Faith’.

Fé believes that activism is not a choice for her but a responsibility she must bear as a First Nations woman. On her website she states, “In fact, I place myself in the time-honoured perspective of someone who accepts to bear the responsibilities inherited from my ancestors. It urges me to fight for the right of Indigenous people and denounce the threats to the environment, starting with oil and shale gas corporations.”

Fé was brought up in a musical environment. On the maternal side of her family, she has eight generations of Tuscarora singers. Her mother, gifted with a Wagnerian operatic voice, was the featured vocalist in several in several of Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts. Initially, Fé worked as a background singer, both in the studio and in Broadway musicals. Eventually, she helped found Ulali in 1987, a Native American women’s a capella group. Formed with Soni Moreno and Jennifer Kreisberg, Ulali’s sounds encompass an array of Indigenous music including South-East United States choral singing (pre-blues and gospel) and pre-Columbian music. Ulali is recognised for creating a new genre and bringing Native contemporary music to the forefront of the mainstream music industry.

The connection between Native American music and African-American blues music became Fé’s trademark as she started her solo career with the help of the Music Maker Relief Foundation. As a solo performer, she has opened for Neil Young, Herbie Hancock, Taj Mahal, and Al Jarreau. Along with being a singer, Fé has also studied and performed with The American Ballet Theatre Company.

Fé has lent her voice to many environmental and Indigenous rights groups and campaigns. In 2013, she rowed in the Two Row Wampum Renewal Campaign canoe journey. She participated in the Honor the Earth Love Water Not Oil Tour 2014 with Winona LaDuke to oppose Enbridge expansions of the tar sands and fracked oil pipelines. She also marched with the Ulali Project on the front lines of the People’s Climate Marching singing the song “Idle No More”, which she co-wrote with Cary Morin for the Idle No More movement.

Her music and lyrics evoke the pain of First Nations people whose lands were colonised and culture targeted. The refrain of her song “Borders” is ‘I didn’t cross the border/The border crossed me.” Her frank writing outlines how white colonialism damaged the lives and sovereignty of First Nations people. Her activism is best expressed through her music. Her political involvement with her community is showcased through the spirituality and simplicity of her music.

Fé won a Nammy (Native American Music Award) for Best Female Artist for ‘Follow Your Heart’s Desire’. She also won an L’académie Charles Cros Award for Best World Album for ‘Tuscarora Nation Blues’.

Written by Ishita Mathur

Posted on March 1, 2017