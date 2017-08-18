Damsel – Pasta Insalata Review

Praise be to the Guild for putting Pasta Insalata in the Ref. With prices starting as low as $7.80 (with a cheeky Guild discount), there is nothing they can do wrong.

You are given a choice of spaghetti or penne pasta to go with a range of delicious sauces. I do recommend the simple but elegant tomato crudo, which has a lovely blend of herbs and spices well above what you would expect for something within this price range. I must say that I have been extremely satisfied with the service given at Pasta Insalata. The staff were very kind each time I have come and always pay special attention to the presentation.

You can see this in the photo of the penne pasta and ratatouille. To top it off you get a choice of mozzarella and parmesan or both, at no extra cost!!

My one and only critique is that the food was a little bit on the colder side each time I went, but that can be easily sorted.

All in all I give Pasta Insalata 4.5 out of 5 stars and hope to see you in line!

Written by Yinka Adegboye

Posted on August 18, 2017