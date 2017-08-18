Damsel – Music Review – Rainbow

The following content could be distressing to readers. Damsel advises discretion and would like to provide a content warning for sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

Kesha has always appeared to be the bratty, trashy cousin of pop music. After grabbing the attention of two of Los Angeles’ biggest and broadest music producers, Dr. Luke and Max Martin, she was signed to Luke’s Kemosabe Records and made into a star at the age of seventeen. Her debut single ‘Tik Tok’ the song synonymous with the endless middle school dances and school balls held throughout 2009 – became the second best selling single in digital charting history, with subsequent singles achieving humongous commercial success worldwide. Collaborations with rappers, worldwide tours coupled with technicolour costumes and crimped hair straight out of Myspace circa 2007 – the entire world seemed to be bewitched by the starkly unsophisticated, glitter and trash illusion of Ke$ha, the artist formerly known as Kesha Rose Sebert.

The release of 2013 MTV documentary Kesha: My Crazy Beautiful Life broke this spell. Originally intended to portray Ke$ha’s personal and professional lives, it instead provided her the first of many opportunities to reach out to those closest to her. She expressed with as many words possible that she was caught in a silent contract, both emotional and physical; that every action, every song and every creative choice was dictated by the men into whose hands she had trusted her musical career at the age of seventeen. During 2014, she entered into rehab and began proceedings to bring a still ongoing lawsuit against Dr Luke and Kemosabe Records, alleging sexual assault, battery and emotional abuse amongst other claims. She stopped releasing music, and began to use her birth name in place of her dollar sign moniker. The illusion was broken, and Kesha – or who the world though as Kesha – disappeared from the spotlight.

This is why the release of Kesha’s third studio album, Rainbow, is so important. It represents a turning point of a career reinvention; a phoenix-from-the-ashes moment wherein Kesha Rose Sebert is able to step back into the spotlight as a songwriter and independent artist, freed from the silence forced upon her by powerful abusers higher up in the Los Angeles, and indeed worldwide, pop industry. Even the title is symbolic – the technicolour spectacle that follows rain and storms, and a sign that happiness almost always follows darker days.

Kesha has always been an amazingly capable songwriter – her witty lyricism has always undercut each of her songs on previous albums Animal and Warrior, satirising her juvenile persona with a playful hand and a sharp tongue. Throughout Rainbow, this wittiness still prevails – just matured and more melancholy, dealing with darker subject matter and used as a cathartic tool for self healing and understanding through music. Songs such as ‘Learn to Let Go’, ‘Bastards’ and lead single ‘Praying’ act as personal fight songs about growing stronger from adversity, self acceptance and most bravely, forgiveness to ‘those bastards who [got her] down and the assholes who [wore her]’.

Lyrically, Rainbow has strong thematic ties; however musically, it often confusingly dances through a wide variety genres. There’s a lot of experimental overlap between country twang and classic rock, due in part to Kesha’s recent similarly themed side project, Yeast Infection. ‘Let ‘Em Talk’, ‘Hunt You Down’, ‘Old Flames (Can’t Hold a Candle to You)’ and ‘Woman’ are infused with a multitude of genre-specific tropes, aided by guest appearances from some of the best in the game – country queen Dolly Parton and heavy rock group Eagles of Death Metal. These songs are where Kesha shines the brightest, and where she audibly and lyrically has the most fun.

This is balanced with slower piano ballads and gospel like anthems such as ‘Praying’ and ‘Spaceship’, as well as nods to slow electro-pop in ‘Hymn’. They serve well to deal with this aforementioned darker subject matter, contrasting joyous positives with the ongoing trauma that comes along with regrowth and struggle; some stick musically, whilst others are easier forgotten. This contrast is understandable thematically, but causes audio whiplash, moving fast from one genre, to another, to another without any apparent logical landing place. This nuance will come in time, as the artist now re-emerging as Kesha Rose Sebert makes good of her second chance at pop stardom – this time, on her own terms.

7/10

Written by Bridget Rumball

Posted on August 18, 2017