DAMSEL | Match review – Westfield W-League Grand Final

Perth Glory faced Melbourne City on Sunday 12 February at nib Stadium for the Westfield W-League’s Grand Final.

When my dad and I decided to go to the W-League Grand Final we, somewhat optimistically, thought that we could just rock up 20 minutes before kick-off to buy tickets and waltz on in. After all, that was what we did the last time the Perth Glory women’s side hosted a grand final back in December 2015. However the record attendance of 4591 people (almost two thousand more than the last final they hosted) meant that we missed the first seven minutes of play standing in a ticket queue. Although on a personal level this was very frustrating, it speaks volumes about the future of women’s sport in this state.

Unfortunately the crowd were ultimately left without a goal to cheer about, with the Glory going down 2-0 to reigning champions Melbourne City. A late first-half goal from dominating player (and City’s head coach) Jess Fishlock meant that Glory were playing catch-up through much of the second half, and were dominating possession in an attempt to even the score. However they weren’t able to get anything past City’s impressive goalkeeper Lydia Williams, and a goal in the second term from Beverly Yanez sealed Glory’s fate.

The most promise in the Perth Glory side was shown from home favourite Sam Kerr, who had multiple missed opportunities on goal. In fact, the Glory tactics could be summed up largely as “kick it to Sam and hope that she scores” – a tactic that worked throughout the season as Kerr was the second highest scorer in the year of the whole W-League. However Kerr and the rest of the team were unable to make it onto the scoreboard despite their 20 shots on goal.

The crowd wasn’t too dampened by Glory’s loss and stayed upbeat and supportive throughout (the benefits of a sport where sometimes only one goal is scored a game). I would say that the audience was mostly families, who would have been drawn in by the incredible offer of free tickets for all people playing junior soccer in WA. As someone who spent eight years in WA’s junior soccer league and never really heard of anything of the type, I think that this initiative and the progress made by the league to promote the professional women’s game are remarkable and to be applauded.

The remainder of the crowd were mostly soccer tragics who go to see any game they can and would most definitely lecture me for not calling it football. They were a vocal minority, and were chanting along like “the Shed” (Glory’s loyal fans who, you guessed it, normally stand in a shed) do at all home games. Interestingly these chanters seemed reluctant to call Williams a “fat bastard” as they normally would for the opposition goalkeeper, but had absolutely no hesitations in calling the (female) referee a wanker. Maybe in a few years women’s sports will have been normalised enough that the players get the whole gamut of insults hurled at them. A girl can dream.

Although we came out with a loss, the W-League grand final was a fantastic event and had a fantastic showing, particularly when you consider the game was at the same time as the Fremantle Dockers first AFLW home game. The fact that our state can host so many women’s professional sporting events, and host them so well, is amazing for the future of women in sport. I just hope that eventually I’ll get to see the Glory win a grand final.

Written by Emily Phillimore

