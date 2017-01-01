DAMSEL | Malala Yousafzai

“It is very important to know who you are. To make decisions. To show who you are.” – Malala Yousafzai

Equality.

Girls’ rights.

Advocacy.

Peace.

Today, the name Malala Yousafzai is synonymous with words like these, but there’s definitely one that resonates the most: education. Regardless of her young age and social background, Malala’s passion in fighting for women’s right to education has caused a ripple effect throughout the world, uniting people to stand with her. Through her efforts and those of other educational activists, Malala has uncovered to the public the harsh reality that attaining education can be a deadly struggle. But with her now on the global forefront of human rights leadership, that’s going to change for good.

Malala was born on 12 July 1997 in Mingora, a small town in the Swat Valley district north-west of Pakistan. Her father is a poet and ran a school close to their home. He was a well-known advocate for education in Pakistan and frequently spoke out about his strong opposition towards Taliban efforts to restrict women from education.

This passion towards advocating educational equality has been passed down to Malala. When Malala’s father was informed his school had to close, he and Malala continued to speak out for the right of education, resulting in them receiving death threats from terrorist groups. But even that didn’t shake Malala’s fighting spirit. In 2009, she began writing blogs while the Taliban’s control over the Swat district intensified. Under a pseudonym, she would write about this increase in military activity and being afraid of having schools attacked. These entries would later be published on the BBC, titled “Diary of a Pakistani Schoolgirl”. Then followed a featured documentary which got her international coverage and her identity as the author of the BBC blog was revealed. Her continuous work awarded her Pakistan’s National Peace Prize and a nomination for the International Children’s Peace Prize. Her name began to spread around the world and while it brought hope to some, it brought a threat to others, especially the Taliban.

They voted to kill her.

On the 9th of October 2012, Malala was shot with a single bullet through her head, neck and shoulder by a Taliban militant. Two of her friends were also injured. Malala was in a critical condition, and rushed to the UK for treatment. She survived and was discharged by 3rd January 2013. Her miraculous survival was a sign for her to continue pushing forward. Malala became the heroine for millions of girls being denied formal education, empowering them to speak up and demand positive change. Through many struggles and even a near-death experience, her strength never faltered. Together with her dad, she established the Malala Fund, to expose the world about the troubling social and economic impact of girls’ education. Because of her determination and tireless work, Malala became a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate in 2014. She accepted the prize on behalf of the world’s children and she will continue to work for education until every child can go to school.

Written by Caleb E Quill

Like and follow us on Facebook! | Become a Damsel contributor

Posted on March 1, 2017