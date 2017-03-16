DAMSEL | Kirstie Parker

Kirstie Parker has long been an advocate for the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. She is a Yuwallarai woman from northwest New South Wales with over twenty-five years of experience in mainstream and Indigenous journalism and communications, and for the last two years has held the position of CEO of the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence (NCIE). She has also served on several other boards and held leadership positions in various organisations dedicated to giving a voice to Indigenous people and their concerns, and to improving the lives and treatment of Indigenous people across the country. Currently, she is also a Director of Reconciliation Australia, and a board member of the Indigenous Remote Communications Association (IRCA).

She began her career in media and communications, as a journalist for ABC Radio and the West Australian. She was also the editor of the regional newspaper of Atherton in far north Queensland – The Tablelander. Following that, she became a journalist for the Koori Mail – a 100% Aboriginal owned, operated and controlled newspaper – and then rose to be its Editor for seven years. During her tenure there, the newspaper won Newspaper of the Year in the PANPA Awards in the circulation category. Jointly with the newspaper in 2008, she also won the Australian Human Rights Award in the Print Media Category.

She used her extensive journalism and editing experience to become Media and Communications Manager for the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS), and then Media Advisor for the federal Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Affairs. Following that she was the National Director of Public Affair for ATSIC, director of NACI and the Executive Officer of AILC.

Her passion for human rights, or more specifically the rights of Indigenous Australians, has led her to be involved in many community-led initiatives, in addition to the work she has done as a part of her journalism and management positions. She has been a part of Close The Gap – a campaign to eliminate the discrepancies in life expectancy, disease and child death rates, and other related social issues – as well as Change The Record, which works to put an end to Indigenous over-incarceration and the disparate rates of violence against them. She has also worked to preserve the vital protections of the Racial Discrimination Act of 1975, and has spoken on several occasions about changing the date of Australia Day, encouraging the nation to get on with it so the focus can be directed to more important, life-affecting issues such as the poverty of rural Indigenous communities.

Over the years, she has been received numerous accolades for her work on human rights, including an International Women’s Day Award in 2000, and a Centenary Medal in 2003, for her contributions to the Indigenous Australian community. In 2012, she was named in the inaugural 100 Women of Influence Awards by the Australian Financial Review and Westpac. She received an Australian Peacewoman Award from the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, and in 2016 was a finalist for NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year.

She has been, and will continue to play an important role in advocating for the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people for many years to come.

Written by Elizabeth Salmon

Posted on March 14, 2017