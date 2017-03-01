DAMSEL | Janet Mock

Janet Mock is a Black trans woman known for being a writer, a TV host and public speaker, and a transgender rights activist. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 10, 1983, Mock spent her youth in Hawaii, Oakland, California and Dallas. She was also a sex worker and used the money from that work to fund her medical transition as a teenager. Mock was the first person in her family to go to college. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Merchandising from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and a Master of Arts in Journalism from New York University.

Her first book Redefining Realness debuted on the New York Times bestsellers list in 2014. Her second book, Surpassing Certainty, will be realised on 13th June, 2017. Redefining Realness was described by feminist critic bell hooks as “a lifemap for transformation” and she was interviewed by Oprah for her work.

Mock began her career by working at People magazine’s website for five years. Since then, she has worked as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight, a contributing editor for Marie Claire magazine and a host for MSNBC. In addition she hosted the 2015 Global Citizen Festival and produced the HBO documentary The Trans List. In 2017, Mock will executive-produce and front the 2017 MSNBC original series Beyond My Body.

Mock’s activism has helped create positivity, awareness, representation and resources for trans women. She is the founder of #GirlsLikeUs, a social media project that works to empower trans women. Mock later wrote that, “The root of girls like us started in private conversations with young women looking for role models, becoming role models, wanting to be heard and hoping to make a difference.” The hashtag is a form of sisterhood and solidarity amongst trans women and attempts to connect all trans women across races, ages, classes and sexual orientations. #GirlsLikeUs creates an “encouraging space for debate, for love, for hope, for struggles.”

Following the conviction of trans activist and sex worker Monica Jones, Mock joined a campaign against a Phoenix law which allows police to arrest anyone suspected of “manifesting prostitution”. The law disproportionately targets transgender women of colour and Mock spoke up against the transmisogynistic racial profiling that Black trans women face in America. She was also joined by vocal trans actress and activist Laverne Cox. Monica Jones pleaded not guilty but was sentenced to 30 days in prison and a $500 fine.

Mock has been honoured by many awards for her activism. In November 2012, Mock received the Sylvia Rivera Activist Award from the Sylvia Rivera Law Project. She was included in the video accompanying the Google Doodle for International Women’s Day 2014. In 2015, Time magazine name Mock one of the “30 Most Influential People on the Internet” and one of “12 New Faces of Black Leadership”. In the same year, Redefining Realness was rewarded the American Library Association’s Stonewall Book Award.

Mock’s determination and hard work has made her an icon of intersectional feminism. Her bold strides towards creating safe spaces for trans women are creating change worldwide. Janet Mock is in every sense of the word, the quintessential female pioneer and we honour her and her achievements during this Women’s History Month.

Written by Ishita Mathur

Like and follow us on Facebook! | Become a Damsel contributor

Posted on March 1, 2017