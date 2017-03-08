DAMSEL | International Women’s Day

March 8 is International Women’s Day, declared by the United Nations in 1975 to salute the achievements of women worldwide and appeal for gender parity in all realms of life, particularly in the workforce. A simple Google/Ecosia/Facebook search reveals its celebrations to be as diverse as women are: from the frivolous – flowers and sparkling high tea fundraisers – to the serious – bold activist protests demanding gender equality through organised mass strikes. It is an official holiday in countries such as Afghanistan, Belarus, Cuba, Eritrea, Tajikistan, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Zambia. In parts of Eastern European and South America, it is akin to Mother’s Day and gift-giving is customary.

The 2017 IWD theme Be Bold for Change falls close to its political roots. With women’s reproductive and working rights and the rights of trans women under attack from the Trump presidency, the push for women’s autonomy and gender inclusiveness remains as pertinent as ever. Driven by the 1909 protest staged by female New York garment workers, European socialists Luise Zietz and Clara Zetkin embraced suffrage for women on their home soil. These women and the women they inspired were bold – demanding the vote and right to hold public office and taking a stand against employment sex discrimination.

Despite women earning the right to vote everywhere except Vatican City, employment sex discrimination lags around like flies on shit. The rate of growth in female leadership remains massively disproportionate to that of men. Misogyny, lack of value, and the silencing of women continue to undercurrent the whole wide world, but there are a number of positive actions we can take to Fuq Da Patriarchy this International Women’s Day.

Positive action can be small or big. Sure, visit www.internationalwomensday.com to download a poster, selfie-card, widget and/or thunderclap and post it to social media, but be aware of your audience, especially if you’re just preaching to the choir. Do your research, add some facts and include your own powerful experiences to really hit the message home.

Or join the likes of Angela Davis, Rasea Yousef Odeh and Tithi Bhattacharya to take part in ‘A Day Without Women’ – the March 8 strike to call out corporate feminism. Participate in the strike by taking the day off paid or unpaid work, refrain from shopping (or, if you must, only shop from small, women and minority-owned businesses) or wear red in solidarity with those participating.

If, like me, you cannot afford to take the day off work or study, you can still influence the achievement of gender parity within your own workplace, school, home or everyday interactions. Being conscious of your monetary purchases and standing in solidarity are tasks that people of all backgrounds, situations and income levels can strive to achieve. Don’t simply wear red, but engage in proactive discussion about why you are wearing red and what the day means to you. Educate others about stereotypes and violence against women. Consider hosting an event. Ask your friends and colleagues what actions they are taking to drive gender parity. Invite speakers to be bold by sharing their experiences and motivations. And of course, don’t let it stop at March 8.

To be bold is to do something fearlessly and courageously, and be willing to take risks for what you believe in. Be sure to pay your respects and give credit to the bold women in your life. Remember that best friend/CEO/mother/writer/artist/historical figure/baby niece and encourage them to keep striving onward and upward. Be strong, prominent, provocative, and check your privilege to instigate the change you want to see.

Written by Amy Church

Posted on March 8, 2017