DAMSEL | IdentityX

‘So how’s uni going?’

730 days. Almost every one of them, I’ve seen almost everyone form that same, inevitable inquiry on their mouths. And yes, I mean to write ‘seen’. I’ve been asked this far too many times that honestly I don’t hear it anymore and just cue the fines, oks and, on special occasions, greats, like I’m on auto-pilot.

730 days. Every time I made that pre-programmed reply, I felt this weird pang that I’m caving in.

It took one not-so-fine day for me to reeeeally ask the question myself.

T’was a lacklustre and – dare I say it – wifi-less, 4-hour flight transit somewhere (far from making the Top 100 places to find #inspo fo sho but hey, ideas come anytime). Amongst the red-eye blues and Jaden Smith tweets, I forced myself to woman-up and answer the enigma head on.

I realised that I didn’t know my identity.

I never really knew my place at uni. Okay, I’m formally enrolled in blahblah degree majoring in blahblah but could I identify myself enjoying and thriving in any other space? My sexual identity was the only thing I am aware of, but besides that… suuuuurely I wasn’t coming into uni just for study?! Right?!

Final year came and this feeble soul entered the beginning of the end. The Lost Boys Spit Handshake was performed (don’t ask) and yours truly made an oath that it was time to change things. You can’t expect to be part of a community when you, yourself as an individual are not contributing, someone said. Time to make a decent finale.

Then came TEDxUWA. Like the earthquakes and hurricanes currently on our news feeds, it came almost out of nowhere and made a tremendous impact. It was the craziest, stupidest, loveliest decision I’ve ever made final year.

I like watching TED Talks. I think others like it too. After seeing people watching them on campus a few of us thought hrmmm, having a live event would be dope. It’s a huge risk, but one we’re prepared to take. Sometimes, it’s okay not to listen to your inner-voice that’s screaming ‘NOOOOOOO’ (just don’t do it too often, kids).

As with many endeavours, it wasn’t all frolicking with the butterflies. Balancing this work with study was extremely tough. No one knows how many times I yearned to quit and put the blame on my I-don’t-know-who-I-am-anymore! phase. But give up without a fight?! Ew.

I want to look back on uni and feel yeah, I earned a solid ed, made solid mates, and had a solid time. I feel that’s all through having an identity. And I don’t mean working up that BNOC ladder, I just wanted to feel that I had a purpose… of sorts. Ya feel?

The fruits of our TEDxUWA labours gradually began to blossom and it got the team pumped. I for one, was actually excited to study so that I had more time being part of this community that I felt I could really belong in but also feel really good about contributing to (that was a mouthful). It’s an uphill battle day-by-day to keep the motivation going, but the TEDx organising experience has really enhanced my overall uni experience in ways I never quite expected.

The marshmallows in the soy hot chocolate of my uni life popped in when I met a bunch of other students at the TEDGlobal Conference in Arusha, Tanzania last August. With many organising their own TEDx events around the world, I asked their thoughts on TED + study. Here are just three of countless notable convos:

‘Learning goes way outside of schooling, and I think that through TED I really have learned so much and changed a lot because of it. And because of these changes, I am better able to think, and I am more creative because I have a wider base of ideas to connect.’

– Cameron Najafi, high schooler at Phillips Exeter Academy.

Sam Stewart, a Junior at Wabash College Indiana & Licensee of TEDxWabashCollege said directing a TEDx event really helped in flourish his business mind and while it didn’t really benefit his study focus, it helped him greatly during his professional internships.

‘Attending TED events is like being part of a big happy family. As someone who identifies within the LGBTQI+ community, it’s great to go to huge events like TEDWomen or TEDGlobal and see people making amazing contributions to the world, regardless of their sexual orientation. Furthermore, it’s great TED acknowledges people for their ideas and work, instead of gender, race, sexuality, etc. Take Prumsodun Ok for example, he’s recognized as a TED fellow and founder of Cambodia’s first all-male, gay-identified dance company. I feel empowered to be part of this.’

– uni student & TEDx organizer who prefers to remain anonymous.

We exchanged stories of wows and woes, and I came home with this cementation in my mind that yep, TEDxUWA was a good risk. We work hard in creating events focusing on the power of ideas to change and it’s awesome to be connected with hundreds of other young TEDx organisers around the globe (#squadgoals ftw).

With priority towards student attendees and speakers, TEDxUWA aims to make uni a more connected community and for me, that is my identity: to contribute in the shake-up of this so-called “campus culture” and bring it back to life. More importantly, it’s phenomenal to see that organising these events empowers all involved, from our speakers to our volunteers. It’s amazing to witness our members’ skills grow above and beyond. We know our purpose in this movement, and hopefully it leads to us knowing our purpose at uni and in life.

Looking back, I discovered the golden rule in finding one’s identity is not just about looking in oneself. Pope Francis puts it poignantly in his TED2017 talk, ‘none of us is an island, an autonomous and independent “I”, separated from the other.’ Finding my identity led me on a journey of finding my place in a team, in a global human community. Only when I was faced with a struggle that I had to overcome with others did I realise my true place in society was significant. I felt I had a purpose… I felt I belonged… but it’s not about “I” at all, if that makes sense?

Everyone’s eat-pray-love quest to self-identification is unique to each their own, but the moral of the story is: take a leap of faith now and again. Whether it be joining an unexpected club or starting a new one, taking that gap year or telling yourself it’s okay to say no to haloumi (idk), it’s important to LOVE yourself and your space. Once you’ve found your identity, don’t lose it. Don’t get swayed to please society. Stand up for yourself.

I found the purest version of myself whilst being tossed and turned in a jungle jigsaw of other soul-searching beings. It took working with a team, doing things that nourished all of us emotionally, physically and intellectually, for us to understand each other. It made us feel good and the vibes spread until it hit me like some ethereal epiphany. I’m here for a reason, and I know what it is now.

‘So how’s uni going?’

‘Frankly, pretty peachy.’

It’s good to be back in control.

…

So that’s the story of how I found my identity, what’s yours? x

Written by Caleb E Quill

Posted on November 1, 2017