Damsel – Hypatia review

Hypatia is the powerful story of a brilliant woman, her place in history somewhat brushed aside and overlooked. Hypatia of Alexandria was a Greek philosopher, astronomer, mathematician, inventor and educator, who imparted great knowledge upon her students. She was beaten to death by religious zealots for supposedly enticing a feud between the prefect and bishop of Alexandria. Although she is thought to have developed many works, as with most female philosophers of her time, not much has been recorded or is known of in modern times. Staged by The Open Lid Ensemble, and playing at the Blue Room Theatre, Hypatia’s story is one of a woman’s achievements being quashed by bigotry and sexism – unfortunately, a premise still all too relevant today.

Upon entering the theatre, the audience is faced with the five performers waiting and posing downstage. The traverse staging provides an important intimacy: you’re going to see Hypatia’s story, and dammit, you will watch and feel every darn second of it! Minimalism allows the story to shine, unhindered by superfluous props and scenery. A thin and light, chalky stage, with a few rocky steps at the end of it, leading to what appears to be the papier-mâché body parts of a woman hanging on a wall.

Hypatia is a physical performance piece, and the devisers/performers, aided by movement mentor, Frances Barbe, skilfully evoke both Hypatia’s brilliance and persecution with little need for dialogue. Hypatia is played by the captivating Kat Shaw, who completely owns every aspect of her character. Shaw brings a fresh naïve determination to the titular character. Her movements as Hypatia at work are light, eager, and buoyant, which contrast masterfully with the harsh and precise movement of the bishop and his followers. Shaw’s fellow devisers/performers, Ann-Marie Biagioni, Hannah Evelyn, Courtney Turner, and Amanda Watson are equally faultless in their executions of character and movement, and the troupe play off of each other wonderfully.

The play is mesmerising, with strong and well researched history providing a vessel for a more universal message in the grain of modern feminist slogans such as, “nevertheless, she persisted” and “the future is female”. Chants which could just as easily be battle cries for the modern feminist movement(s) are offered constantly: “This anger is valid”, “I fight to be heard”, “fight against the men who assault us”, “fight because it is necessary”, “we must educate our women, or the cycles will persist”.

It goes without saying that the ultimate message is a good one, one that encourages the empowerment and education of women. However, I will say that it becomes a bit easy after a while. About half way through the hour long play, the audience no longer needs to work for the message, and nothing is left to interpretation. We are spoon fed it so forcibly, that Hypatia’s story is no longer a metaphor for the bigger ‘female experience’, because that very ‘female experience’ has overshadowed Hypatia. At the end of the day, the message is heard, and the women do a fantastic job delivering it. Just don’t expect to be debating what you’ve taken away from the play at the end of it – you’ve been told, and there is no interpreting necessary on your part.

All in all, Hypatia tells an important story, staged beautifully, and superbly performed, which you won’t be likely to forget any time soon.

It plays at the Blue Room Theatre September 19 to October 7.

Review by Melanie Julien-Martial

Posted on September 27, 2017