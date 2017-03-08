DAMSEL | History of Women in Aviation – An Australian Legacy Spanning Generations

Australia has a long and prestigious history in aviation, one that encompasses the great Australian spirit of hard work, determination, and pushing the boundaries. Many of us are familiar with the great story of Amelia Earhart, one of the world’s most iconic names in aviation. However, many of us are unaware of the many influential, pioneering, glass-ceiling shattering Australian women who have graced our skies and history books. Women such as Millicent Bryant, Nancy Bird Walton, Maude Rose “Lores” Bonney, and Virginia Wykes accomplished great feats in the world of flying, paving the way for Australian women for generations to come.

In March 1927, only 6 years after Earhart began her flying career, Millicent Bryant became the first woman in Australia to gain a pilot’s license. Being the first woman in Australia to break into a male dominated field, she led the way for aspiring female pilots, inspiring others to feel the rush of adrenalin as they took off into the skies. Sadly at the age of 49, and in the same year that she made history, Millicent drowned in the Sydney Harbour Greycliffe disaster. In honor of her pioneering yet short career in aviation, her funeral service had five aircrafts fly over and drop a floral wreath in tribute.

Three years after Millicent Bryant, came a young woman from Kew, New South Wales, who became the youngest Australian woman to gain a pilot’s license. At the tender age of 19, Nancy Bird Walton not only became Australia’s youngest woman in aviation but also became the youngest female pilot in the British Commonwealth. Her career in aviation was vast and impressive. She was the founder and patron of the Australian Women Pilots’ Association, was nicknamed “Angel of the Outback” for her work in the Royal Flying Doctor Service, and 1966 saw her invested as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), which was to be followed by her Order of Australia in 1977.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Australia’s borders understands that travelling via plane is long, uncomfortable, and tasking. So when Maude Rode “Lores” Bonney became the first woman to fly from Australia to England in 1937, you can imagine the astonishment that rippled through the aviation community. After completing the mammoth task of such an arduous flight, Lores was recognised internationally as a pioneer in aviation. The Bonney Trophy being awarded annually in her name to outstanding British female pilots, the gaining of OBE membership in 1934, and her becoming a member of the Order of Australia in 1991 are evidence of the respect she gained in the aviation community. Her approximately 17,000 kilometre trek was not only inspirational, but essential in ensuring that women in aviation continued to be recognised for their accomplishments.

There must be something wonderful in the Wellington waters, as it produced not only Australia’s first female pilot Millicent Bryant, but also its first female Aboriginal Australian pilot Virginia Wykes. In 1982, Wykes gained her pilot’s license after being inspired by a 17 year old learning to fly on a special episode of Focus. Wykes competed in the Sydney to London Air race in 2001 with Steve Hirvonen – Australia’s first Aboriginal commercial pilot – and at the time, they called themselves the Dreamtime Team. In 2013, the popular NITV show Living Black featured Wykes talking about her passion for flying and her hopes of inspiring others to take to the skies, in the same way she had been inspired by the episode of Focus. Sadly Wykes no longer flies as often as she’d like due to injuries sustained during a car accident, however she still manages to grace the skies from time to time.

Australia has a long and rich history of women in aviation, one that will only continue to grow and flourish thanks to the work of women from generations past. For those of you interested in pursuing aviation as either a hobby or career, the Women in Aviation (Australian Branch) is the place to start, offering mentoring, scholarships, and inspiration galore in the hopes of furthering our rich aviation history for decades to come.

Written by Abbey Dunne

Posted on March 8, 2017