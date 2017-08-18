DAMSEL – Having Faith in LGBTQ+

I have found over the last few years that people tend to be walking contradictions. I fit this very well – a goth finance student, a girl with a wardrobe full of dresses, and I wear the same pair of ratty, dying (I’m in denial over their imminent death) pair of boots everywhere. I am religious, and gay. Well, I identify as bisexual and that makes me part of the LGBTQ+ community.

I am part of a religion which, like many, originated from the Middle East. It has not really been Westernised, and though that is great in some ways, it means that homophobia is both expected and a taboo topic of conversation. I cannot bring up the words gay, transgender, genderfluid or bisexual at home, or with many of my friends who are part of my religious community; it isn’t even a topic of debate and I guess I’m scared that if I do talk about it, they will figure me out. Because of this kind of behaviour, I had no idea that there is an entire group of LGBTQ+ people within my religion advocating for equal treatment by religious authority and many who have been thrown out of my religion because they had gender confirmation surgery or because they now live with their husband (and they identify as male).

See, this is the thing about being both LGBTQ+ and religious. You have the same kind of attitude to who you like or are as a human being to a Muslim who chooses to drink vodka or a Christian who eats shellfish – God will forgive. I am who I am and I can’t compromise that or change who I am, and I’m not going to choose the life of a nun because my attraction to you does not change based on what gender you are. My relationship with God is just that, mine, and if I can live with my choices then whether God considers it a sin or not, I’ll deal with it. This is my experience as well as many of my friends who are in other religions and are part of the LGBTQ+ community. Having to marry these two very different parts of yourself is not necessarily easy but you do come to terms with it because you accept that like everyone else on this earth you are a walking contradiction and if that means adding gay and religious to that list so be it. I was just relieved that I finally had an identity that was mine and not what others want me to be (especially coming from an Asian household and a private school).

See, here’s the real problem with being LGBTQ+ and being a part of a religion: everyone else. To them, being gay is a sin. To them, being a different gender than the one ‘which God gave you’ is a sin. To them, someone must be persecuted for something and if isn’t them, then they are going to pick up their pitchforks and hunt you down Salem style. That’s right, I saw Goodie Procter with Abigail and they were both enjoying themselves, time to burn them at the stake.

Religion is about how a person choses to have a relationship with God. All are based on the foundations of love, acceptance and peace. Most have a history of persecution, of people being slaughtered and denied the right to worship simply because of how they chose to have that relationship. However, now, they are the ones denying us that right because of who we love. Life would be so much easier if I was straight, it really would. However, I recently realised just how incredibly freeing and awesome it is to be able to crush on a girl. I love that I am falling for this girl and I wouldn’t trade it for the world, the only problem is that I could never bring her home, never introduce her to anyone in my family or even to certain friends as my girlfriend and never openly admit to loving her.

In my religion, you are not to persecute or disassociate from anyone based on their views. I am pro-choice (and before you jump down my throat, I would never choose to have an abortion – I just respect your right to choose for yourself), and yet people let me explain that and some even agree with me. I believe in the importance of mental health, and though no one in my family really understands or agrees with me they can respect my point of views. However, I like men and women the same, that they would never understand, respect or learn to live with. It is isolating, I’m not going to deny that, and to all that are struggling to be part of a community where you remain closeted simply because you know the consequences and do not want to be despised simply because of who you are, know that you are not alone.

I have been living a double life since I was 14. I did not know that I liked women back then but I did know that I wanted to experiment with who I was. I was sick of being the perfect straight-A girl and wanted to better understand who I was. I was trying to find myself. Now that I have a better idea of who I am and know that religion is just as important to me as is my identity as a bisexual woman as well as the colour black (I am a goth after all), it is frustrating that I do not live in a world as progressive as I am. It is getting tiresome and isolating. You slip up; I’ve come out to two members of my family (both entirely by accident) and though they are the most progressive of the bunch, I’m scared basically every day that one of them will let it slip. I also have no choice but to publish this article under the name ‘Anonymous’ even though I’m damn proud of it. There is only one group of people who I can really be myself around and they are some of the most awesome people I know. They helped me come to terms with who I am and though I’m not sure they have struggled the way I have (as I am not in any position to speak on their behalf) I know that I am not alone.

Yes, being me is complicated and annoying. Being truly myself around all my friends and family is currently impossible, however I have come to the beautiful realisation that it isn’t my problem anymore. I’ve come to terms with who I am, now iT’s their problem. Yes, I have to protect myself until that happens (or in my case they all die because they never will) but it is not my problem. I’m not the one who is full of hate and though people might think that what I am doing is like poison to my soul, it’s like I said earlier, that’s my problem, so don’t worry so much, I’ve already learnt to deal. Â

Written by Anonymous

Like and follow us on Facebook! | Become a Damsel contributor

Posted on August 18, 2017