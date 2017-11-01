DAMSEL | Glossary

Ableism

The pervasive system of discriminatory and exclusionary practices, beliefs, social relations and phenomena that work to reproduce a hierarchy based upon able-bodiedness, neurotypicism and mental health, and oppress people who have physical, sensory, or mental disabilities, or mental illnesses.

AFAB/AMAB

Acronyms that stand for ‘Assigned Female at Birth’ and ‘Assigned Male at Birth’.

Allyship

An active, consistent and lifelong practice of unlearning and re-evaluating, in which a person with privilege seeks to operate in solidarity with a marginalised group of people.

Autonomy

Refers to self-governance, either of an individual or a group of people. Commonly used to refer to bodily autonomy (e.g. with regards to reproductive rights), autonomous spaces (e.g. LGBT+ spaces), and autonomous organising (e.g. anti-racism protests by and for people of colour).

Bisexuality

The attraction to two or more genders.

Cisgender

A term used to describe someone whose gender aligns with the gender assigned to them at birth based upon biological sex characteristics.

Cissexism

The upholding of norms that enforce the gender binary and gender essentialism, resulting in the erasure and oppression of non-binary and transgender individuals.

Cultural Appropriation

The host of practices which involve the commodification and decontextualisation of elements of an oppressed group’s culture, including language or dialects, clothing, music, symbols and more. Heavily tied to colonialism and capitalism, these practices are explicitly racialised in nature. These appropriated cultural artefacts often confer social capital to privileged folks following their removal from their original contexts; contexts in which they are heavily denigrated under white supremacy.

Dysmorphia

Persistent and intrusive preoccupation with imagined or slight defects in one’s physical appearance.

Dysphoria

The distress of discomfort experienced by trans and non-binary people – either in reference to the sexed aspects of their body or due to gendered experiences in social contexts. Not every trans or non-binary person experiences dysphoria.

Gender

Gender is the personal relationship a person has to masculinity, femininity, both or neither. These relationships can be complex, and change over time.

Heteronormativity

The attitude that heterosexuality is the only normal and natural expression of sexuality.

Internalised sexism

When the belief of women’s inferiority becomes part of one’s own worldview and self-concept.

Intersectional feminism

Coined by Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, intersectionality refers to the understanding of how women’s overlapping identities – including race, class, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation and ability – impact the way they experience oppression and discrimination.

Intersex

Intersex is a general term used for a variety of conditions in which a person is born with a reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn’t seem to fit the sex binary. Although intersex people have been included within the LGBT+ community, recent voices have emerged from the intersex community who state that they would rather be seen as a separate group since being intersex does not necessarily mean being non-straight or non-cis.

Kyriarchy

Coined by Elisabeth Schussler Fiorenza, kyriarchy refers to the multiple connected systems of domination and oppression, and can be understood as an intersectional extension of patriarchy beyond gender.

Lesbian

Women or women-aligned non-binary folks who are only attracted to women and women-aligned non-binary folks.

LGBTQ+

The acronym for “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning and other”. It refers to a population of people united by having gender identities and/or sexual orientations that differ from heterosexual and cisgender.

Microaggression

An act or practice that subtly insults or dismisses a marginalised person, often on the basis of stereotypes.

Neopronouns

Pronouns used by non-binary folks which were created to best express their gender outside of existing words (e.g. ze/hir/hirs or fae/faer/faers).

Non-binary

An umbrella term for genders that do not fit within the binary of men and women.

Patriarchy

A hierarchical-structured society in which men hold more power than women and non-binary folks.

People of colour

This term is used to describe non-white people in settler colonial contexts. The term is contextual and may not be appropriate in non-Western contexts.

Praxis

The translation of theory into practice.

Queer

A reclaimed slur that refers to people marginalised on the basis of genders and sexualities outside of cisgender and heterosexual. May also be used in conjunction with Queer Theory, a body of work which seeks to reveal the false dichotomies surrounding sex, gender and sexuality. It is still considered by many to be an insult.

Racism

The pervasive system of discriminatory and exclusionary practices, beliefs, social relations and phenomena that work to reproduce a hierarchy based upon white supremacy, and oppress non-white people.

Respectability politics

Often used in relation to racism, specifically anti-Blackness, respectability politics refer to the assertion that a marginalised group would not be the targets of discrimination if they adopted a specific set of ‘respectable’ behaviours. Respectability politics undermine the humanity of marginalised groups by asserting that their lives are only valuable if they meet certain criteria.

Settler Colonialism

A kind of colonial expansion which not only involves governmental and military control of territories, but also the formation of new semi-autonomous settler communities. It is irrevocably linked to the genocide of Indigenous communities.

Slurs

Derogatory terms which are imbued with an oppressive, marginal, violent history.

SWERF

Acronym for ‘Sex Worker Exclusionary Radical Feminist’. Refers to feminists who reject sex workers and their autonomy, usually in relation to advocacy for the removal of sex worker rights and autonomy on the basis of conflation between elective sex work and sex trafficking. SWERFs believe it is not possible to make an informed decision to enter into sex work, and therefore advocate for its abolition.

TERF

Acronym for ‘Trans Exclusionary/Exterminatory Radical Feminist’. Refers to feminists who are transphobic, often with fatal effects.

Transgender

A term used to describe someone whose gender is different to the one they were assigned at birth based upon biological sex characteristics.

Transitioning

The process of taking one’s gender and manifesting it externally in one’s life socially or medically. Social transitioning includes changing one’s name, using new pronouns, coming out to friends and family etc. Medical transitioning includes surgeries, hormones etc. Transitioning is a highly personal process and differs for every individual – some trans folk may choose not to transition.

Transphobia

The extreme fear, hatred, dislike and prejudice against transgender people because of their gender and gender expression.

White feminism

A specific kind of feminist practice or theory that fails to account for or dismisses intersectionality, centering the viewpoints and experiences of white women while othering the experiences of women of colour, hence perpetuating white supremacy. It has a huge overlap with mainstream feminist discourse.

White supremacy

An overarching system which posits whiteness as the universal default and supreme, to the whole or partial exclusion of Indigenous peoples and people of colour. It manifests in extreme ways with the prevalence of Neo-Nazis and white supremacists like the KKK, and more insidiously within all white people to some extent.

WLW

Acronym for ‘women-loving-women’. Invented by black women who were denied the ‘lesbian’ label by racist white women, ‘wlw’ is an umbrella term for lesbian, bisexual, pansexual, queer/questioning women. Often used alongside sapphic, which is derived from the Greek lesbian poet Sappho.

Written by Ishita Mathur and Samha Khan

Posted on November 1, 2017