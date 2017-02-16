DAMSEL | Fringe Review – The Element of Consequence

TEOC’s all female acrobatic ensemble steal your breath away. Armed with their graceful bodies and a variety of simple props, the five performers present a dynamic show which you will never forget. Alyssa Moore, Anna Murray, Josie Wardrope, Rachael Boyd and Olivia Watts perform with a high level of skill and power while maintaining their undeniable femininity. Their strength lies in their incredible trust in one another – whether it is towering near the apex of the Black Flamingo or holding up four teammates at once, these women showed the faith they have in themselves and each others’ abilities.

There are two major elements which stand out in the show – the use of props and the music. The props are simple and varied – a rope, some apples, and a glass of water just to name a few – but what these women do with them is anything but simplistic. The cast has an incredible chemistry and comedic timing. The props are stolen from one another, used to trip each other or fling each other into space. But just when you begin to understand the brilliance of the show, the music takes you off guard. Every body movement hits the accents in the musical score. Tension is built, fluidity is achieved and chaos reigns. The audience is left spellbound at the magic being created before their eyes.

It goes without saying that the flexibility, balance and spatial awareness of the performers are incredible. The performers may make the tricks of the trade look easy but the precision and arduous training involved becomes clear when you see them contort themselves into impossible positions or balance on the sharpest points. All you can do is whoop and clap as they soar in the air or tumble onto the ground. But what ties their skills together is their sassy attitude. The acrobats shrug their clothes on and off, stalk in and out of the tent and offer bites of their apple to audience members.

The show is energising and glorious to watch. You just can’t take your eyes off the women on the stage. This is of course helped by the fact that the audience is so close to the action – the intimate nature of the Black Flamingo tent draws you close to the performers until you’re utterly mesmerised.

This is a must watch show for any and all lovers of comedy, acrobatics and good old-fashioned entertainment.

Reviewed by Ishita Mathur

Element of Consequence runs every evening until (and including) Monday 13th February, at the Black Flamingo in the Fringe World Pleasure Garden. Sessions run for one hour, starting at 8:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

Like and follow us on Facebook! | Become a Damsel contributor

Posted on February 16, 2017