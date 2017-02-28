DAMSEL | Fringe Review – If There’s Not Dancing at the Revolution, I’m Not Coming…

Directed by Virginia Frankovich and created and performed by Julia Croft, If There’s Not Dancing at the Revolution, I’m Not Coming is a raucous bricolage of short, juxtaposing scenes, exploring and exposing both the subtle and overt sexualisation of women’s bodies in popular culture. According to Croft, this one-woman, one-body theatre/performance art piece was born out of the anger that “powerful men” feel that they have “so much ownership over a woman’s body, that pulling a woman’s ponytail is just ‘joking around’”. Running throughout this chaotic potpourri is the appropriation of film and popular music, as well as the shattering of the fourth wall, which grounds Croft’s performance as we re-evaluate familiar lines, lyrics, and scenes through her distinctly explosive brand of feminist critique.

In the opening of If There’s Not Dancing, Croft abandons the audience and disappears out of the theatre, shifting the space between audience and performer as close-up, desexualised images of her body appear on the screen in text message form. Then out of nowhere, her body is amongst us audience members, crawling by our knees, searching under our chairs, until – hurrah! – she has found her shoes, her necklace, and is beckoning us to help strap her into them. With such brisk contrast of space, Croft invades the fourth wall within minutes of the show starting – the audience members are no longer viewers, but actors too, complicit in the acts about to be committed. Just looking has become a political act and we are unsure as to whether it is funny, or it is wrong.

As one scene ends, Croft has just seconds to transform, removing another layer of clothing to ingeniously reveal an entirely different outfit and persona from the last. This slow, drawn-out strip tease places the female body as the central object of the show, as Croft fractures, mocks, slows down, and speeds up excerpts from films such as Titanic, Pretty Women, and Blue Velvet, amongst advertising clichés and a melange of pop and hip hop music. As she does this, Croft barely speaks a word of her own, instead relying almost solely on male-written film scripts, which in this context of brazen feminist critique are so clearly doused in patriarchal violence and unnecessarily sexualisation that we wonder how on earth we could have watched these films as teenagers. And this objectification, dialed up to the point of absurdity, is all the more difficult to watch in moments when we see Croft smear McDonald’s over her bikini-clad body and rub onion into her eyes during a Pretty Women scene, drawing a collective whimper from the horrified audience members.

Yet despite this horror, we are not disheartened as we traipse out of the theatre. Yes, we are shocked and more than a little disturbed, but we are excited too, united in a buzz of fiery anarchy, that we will for sure remember next time we watch Titanic, Psycho, or Notting Hill.

Written by Felicity (Fiz) Eustance

Posted on February 28, 2017