DAMSEL | Fringe Review – Exposé: Volume II

Presented by Sugar Blue Burlesque, 2017 Fringe World cabaret and variety show Exposé: Volume II unreservedly dives into a delightfully provocative exploration of fetish and sexuality, boasting a fantastic lineup of performance heavyweights. Sugar Blue Burlesque has been a prominent player in the local and national burlesque scene since its foundation in 2007, showcasing a troupe of talented performers, while also offering classes as a burlesque academy. This latest variety offering certainly does not disappoint, upholding the high standard of performance we’ve come to anticipate from the company.

The show is hosted by the wonderfully entertaining Ruby Slippers, winner of Miss Burlesque Western Australia in 2015, who approaches her role as host with captivating enthusiasm and engaging banter, encouraging the audience to embrace the exposition of erotic fantasy unfolding before them. There’s a perfect balance between Ruby Slipper’s dialogue between performances, and the runtime of each act, ensuring that the audience remains entranced throughout the hour long show.

The show features internationally renowned queer and fetish burlesque performer Lillian Starr, alongside fabulous burlesque entity Clara Cupcakes, and gorgeous Sugar Blue performers Kitty Litteur, Fifi Fontaine, and Lucy Lovegun. The performances have a dark, intriguing edge, liable to send a shiver across your skin, unprovoked by the Salon Perdu’s considerable aircon quality. We’re talking corsets, harnesses, heels and sparkles, all whipped into perfectly polished and practiced performances, defined by proud, assertive and fierce sensuality.

Circus artist Loki “Wheels” Rickus positively dazzles the audience, clearly knowing his way around a hula hoop with great confidence. The talented Mr Australasia Bear 2015 Michael Heap draws the show together with a couple of operatic bearlesque numbers which act as a refreshing addition to the standard variety show lineup. The absolute stars from local Kinetica Circus Arts give a divinely captivating performance. Their skill is undeniable, the act revolving around intense intimacy. One of most notable elements of the show must surely be the accuracy and skill with which each act is executed.

Expose: Volume II deserves your attendance and attention. It’s all about eroticism and desire, welcoming you to unashamedly delve into the concepts of kink, sex and sensuality, unhindered by the social norms suggesting such themes must be treated with shy embarrassment and only the most politely tentative curiosity. You’re more than likely to catch a glimpse of one (or several) shocked expressions in the audience, and you’re certainly liable to learn a thing or two.

Exposé: Volume II runs every evening until (and including) Thursday 9 February, at the Salon Perdu Spiegeltent in the Fringe World Pleasure Garden. Sessions run for one hour, starting at 10pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

Reviewed by Cat Pagani

Posted on February 8, 2017