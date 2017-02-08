DAMSEL | Fringe Review – Betty Grumble: Sex Clown Saves the World

Sometimes “taste” can be thrown out the window in favour of something a little more delicious. And that’s what Betty Grumble served up for us in “Betty Grumble: Sex Clown Saves the World”. With a mixture of nudity, karaoke, singing and dancing, the show left me with a deep appreciation for those who are able (and willing) to let go in front of a crowd of strangers, and allow us to appreciate the human body in some of its strangest of forms.

I entered the show expecting something similar to previous late-night Fringe performances I’d seen in the past, but Emma Maye Gibson, AKA Betty Grumble, defies the common labels of “drag” or “burlesque”. “Sex Clown Saves the World” feels more organic, a unique cultivation of Grumble’s abilities in theatre and performance. She may look as if she is dressed in drag, claiming in a recent interview that young, straight men find themselves troubled by the fact that they are unable to know whether she is a man or woman. Her response: “What does it matter?” The concept of “agitating ideas of gender” is something that Grumble playfully works with, employing drag-like face make up and a huge Victorian-esque wig, but practically nothing in terms of costume. And it is in this way that Grumble deconstructs the idea of burlesque, too. Although there is little for her to reveal from the very start, she works with a range of props that facilitate her performance and enable her to create different personas within her character.

While Grumble offers a wildly entertaining show, she is here to make a comment: women’s bodies are not sex objects, they do indeed defecate, they can indeed be contorted into undesirable shapes, and they do belong to a person who doesn’t appreciate being cat called. Proclaiming the message: “read the vibe”, Betty speaks passionately about women’s right to their bodies and the boundaries crossed by men. She is able to draw attention to women’s issues in a way that is entertaining and distinctive. For example, dancing ape-like whilst covered in garish face make-up to songs like “Don’t-cha” by The Pussycat Dolls, pretending to defecate mid-way. If anything, you won’t hear the song quite the same ever again.

But nothing about the show is repellent, even though the main aesthetic theme is trash (one of Grumble’s main props is a garbage can). If anything you will be transfixed by her from the get go. I thoroughly enjoyed this peek into the word of Betty Grumble, and I recommend everyone to catch her as she travels around the world spreading her brilliance.

Reviewed by Tess Bury

Posted on February 8, 2017