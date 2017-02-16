DAMSEL | Fringe Review – Alone Outside

Writer Liz Newell describes her work Alone Outside as “stripped back storytelling”, and this piece is a phenomenal example of this classification.

To the full rows of the Blue Room Theatre Studio, Jo Morris weaves the character Daphne’s tussle with the histories of her childhood town and the struggle of where exactly home is. Two wooden chairs are the only props in this one-woman show, demarcating space and forming settings from a side gate to be clamoured over to front seats of a car on a tense drive.

The play opens with Daphne driving down infinite tarmac with déjà vu trees, travelling from the realm of big city to small town. From the “big smoke” of a marketing job and CBD apartment that is modest but still challengingly expensive, Daphne is making the reluctant journey of once or twice a year to the fishbowl town of her childhood. The dichotomy of town and city is present throughout; a tension between where one is from versus where one has made a life. Is a visit to the town a retreat or a return?

The greatest strength of Alone Outside is writing that is colloquial and comfortable, making up a monologue with familiar dilemmas and turmoils. The audience chuckled at quips about small towns and small talk. Newell astutely captures the chasm between what is thought and what is spoken in polite declining of invitation to dinner that would’ve been strained, and taut joking about the breakdown of relationships. Daphne’s exasperated self-talk is poignant, but not laboured.

Jo Morris’ open and earnest performance makes for a journey that is relatable, glinting with facets of honesty that sting in their similitude to our own stories. Morris moves easily between embodying Daphne and voicing the characters that she interacts with. The monologue ties elements of Daphne’s story together seamlessly, and is delivered outstandingly by Morris.

Within the primary idea of home, Alone Outside also touches on themes of friendship, family, and sexuality. Gender, too, is embedded in this exploration of home. People are often the question to the answer of what constitutes home. Confronting the unsaid, Daphne realises that the town is home, and has always been because of the presence of her grandmotherly figure, Martha. Caring and intuitive even in old age of increasing coughing and napping, Martha is the woman who gives a closed mouth smile with kind eyes, knowing and waiting patiently for you to come to terms with a truth you’ve know but have not accepted or acted upon. Women, like Martha, are frequently ‘home-makers’, not in solely a house wife sense, but as anchoring forces who make a place home with their love and acceptance.

Alone Outside prods at the tender spots of why we call ‘home’ the places that we do, the people that make them so, and their human impermanence. The play massages these knots into self-realisation and acceptance.

Reviewed by Laura Mwiragua

Alone Outside runs every evening until (and including) Saturday 11th February, at the Blue Room Theatre Studio in the Perth Cultural Centre. Sessions start at 6pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

Posted on February 16, 2017