DAMSEL | Film Review – Jackie

After the assassination of husband President John F. Kennedy, the ex-35th First Lady of the United States Jacqueline Kennedy sat through an eight hour interview with Life Magazine journalist Theodore H. White. It is during this interview that she famously glorified her husband’s term in office as the ‘Camelot era’, declaring herself to be a suffering Queen Guinevere and stating that ‘there’ll be great presidents again … but there will never be another Camelot.’ In much the same way, there have been many attempts to capture the life of Jacqueline Kennedy on film; however none quite as captivating as Pablo Larraín’s Jackie.

Pablo Larraín has previously received consistent acclaim for his predominantly Chilean filmography, with critics praising his artful direction of historical, loosely biographical dramas (despite the director’s ‘lack of affinity for biopics’). 2012’s No is set in the midst of Chile’s 1988 national plebiscite; 2016’s Neruda follows the persecution of Communist senator and poet Pablo Neruda. It is therefore no surprise that critics have lauded Jackie, particularly praising lead actress Natalie Portman’s incredibly convincing portrayal of the 35th First Lady of the United States.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was a strong patron of history and the arts. Whilst First Lady, she spent large amounts of private money renovating artefacts and wings within the White House, followed by an unprecedented 1962 national TV special in which she ‘opened up the President’s home’ for 56 million American people. She founded multiple architectural protection societies, travelled internationally as a diplomat herself and held journalistic positions at Vogue and The Washington Times-Herald before her marriage to JFK. Despite this, she was strongly criticised for wasting taxpayer funds on lavish social events, renovations and fashion whilst the Vietnam and Cold Wars raged on the global stage.

Jackie is definitely not an epic, sprawling biographical journey; at only 99 minutes, it is more a character portrait of the First Lady, looking into the traumatic week following JFK’s 1963 assassination. With inspiration and narration drawn from White’s aforementioned interview, Jackie delves into the complex swirl of emotions and themes – religious betrayal, anguish, grief, political and personal uncertainty, media vanity – that Jacqueline was forced to deal with post-assassination. Some may call this deep characterisation gratuitous, of which in many ways it is; Jacqueline was notoriously private, and so history can only extrapolate so far as to how she behaved in private amongst family and her husband’s colleagues. However, one can’t have a character-driven biographical film without any characterisation whatsoever, and Portman’s smoking, swearing and off guard Jacqueline amazingly contrasts her composed, ‘wholesome’ public persona.

The sheer attention to detail that veteran costume designer Madeline Fontaine (Amélie, Yves Saint Laurent) has given to Jackie is incredible, an effort recognised by the Academy in the form of a Best Costume Design nomination. You wouldn’t expect any less from a film with intent to be ‘historically accurate’, whether it be the lavish gowns brushing shoulders with foreign diplomats, or the iconic pink and navy suit which becomes ‘splattered with the blood of my husband’ in the aftermath of JFK’s assassination. As Jacqueline’s consumption of (and wide influence over) 20th century fashion remains a part of her historical storyline, the accuracy and vibrancy of Fontaine’s work makes Portman’s portrayal all the more convincing.

The rest of Jackie is both outstanding and lacklustre; John Carroll Lynch’s President Johnson is much more stiff than his historical counterpart, whereas Greta Gerwig’s lady in waiting Nancy acts as a perfect emotional counterpart to Jacqueline’s private anguish. The film is hardly the perfect Camelot of biographical films, taking theatrical license with Jacqueline’s story as it needs to – however, it certainly comes captivatingly close.

Reviewed by Bridget Rumball

Like and follow us on Facebook! | Become a Damsel contributor

Posted on February 8, 2017