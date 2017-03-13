DAMSEL | Film Review – 13th

Bryan Stephenson, a human rights defence lawyer, says in the opening scenes of Ava DuVernay’s award winning documentary 13th, “One in four people of the world’s prison population are locked up in the land of the free.” America, the so called leader of the free world, is home to 25% of the world’s prison population, yet has only 5% of the world’s population.

This seems too cruel an irony to make any real sense. Unless you know that most of America’s prison population are not there after lengthy trials where their innocence was presumed. Unless you know that the privatisation of America’s prisons has meant that there is a real incentive to keep people in jail. Unless you know that the discourse around every American election in living memory that is we have to be “tough on crime.” Unless you know the cruel irony of the 13th amendment.

The emancipation of slaves through the 13th amendment to the US Constitution was meant to be the jubilee moment for African American people. This was meant to be a watershed moment and the beginning of a new, egalitarian era. The constitution now decreed that it was illegal to be held as a slave…except as punishment for a crime. This loophole proved too attractive for those legislators who were struggling to deal with the breakdown of an economic system that relied on the free labour of four million people and provided a simple solution – mass criminalisation.

DuVernay is phenomenal in showing that slavery does not just occur in the cotton fields or while building railways. It is in the way crime starts to be a placeholder for race. It is in the forced labour of African American people in prison after their arrest for petty crimes such as loitering. It is in the lynching of African American people under the Jim Crow laws and the myth of the dehumanised, cannibalistic and predatory black man perpetuated by the media. It is in the way the war on drugs is semantics for the war on Black and Latino communities in America. John Ehrlichman, an adviser to President Nixon has been recorded saying exactly this:

“The Nixon campaign in 1968, and the Nixon White House after that, had two enemies: the antiwar left and Black people. You understand what I’m saying? We knew we couldn’t make it illegal to be either against the war or Black, but by getting the public to associate the hippies with marijuana and the Blacks with heroin, and then criminalizing both heavily, we could disrupt those communities, we could arrest their leaders, raid their homes, break up their meetings, and vilify them night after night on the evening news. Did we know we were lying about the drugs? Of course we did.”

DuVernay not only shows the complicity of the government in enslaving African American people, but also the extent of the corruption surrounding these laws. The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) is a body of American legislators and corporations that exists to push private interests into politics. It is a cruel irony that members of this organisation selling guns or running prisons are the ones who directly benefit from the tougher on crime laws they introduce. Businesses are literally getting rich off of punishment and the prison industrial complex.

The documentary is an effective look at the way laws have been exploited to keep slavery alive in the US. From the en masse arrests of African Americans for minor crimes after emancipation, to the treatment of Black people as second class citizens under Jim Crow laws, to the arrests – and even murder – of prominent civil rights activists in the 1960s, 13th shows how the passage of time has not removed the oppressive tactics that systematically disempower Black people, but has reshaped them to suit the needs of the time.

The documentary uses graphics, expert opinions from prominent politicians and activists alike, and statistics to create a firm foundation for the arguments it builds. However, its heart can be found through the use of photographs, archival footage and evocative rap music, that tugs at your heartstrings and demonstrates the experience of Blackness in America in its most truthful form. Rap has often unfairly been seen through various anti-Black stereotypes as a vulgar and uneducated form of music – but it’s an iteration of Black creativity and stems from the painful experiences that Black people undergo. DuVernay’s choice to use it is clearly a conscious one – it shows that rap is a legitimate art form and can be use to make assertive political and historical statements. In one fell swoop, she uses Black art to augment her work, and her work to augment Black art.

There will be another iteration of this institutionalised racism, the documentary reminds us. African American people have always been controlled by social systems biased against them, and mass criminalisation and police brutality is simply the latest form of this. The documentary ends with a chilling call to action, with Bryan Stephenson telling us, “When we look back on history and we say, how did we tolerate segregation? How did we tolerate the Jim Crow laws? How did we tolerate slavery? We are living in it.”

Written by Katie McAllister & Ishita Mathur



Posted on March 8, 2017

Posted on March 8, 2017