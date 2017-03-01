DAMSEL | Fanny Cochrane Smith

Fanny Cochrane Smith was a Tasmanian Aboriginal woman who was born in early December 1834 at Wybalenna Aboriginal establishment, Flinders Island, Tasmania. She is considered to be the last fluent speaker of a Tasmanian language and the recordings of her singing are the only audio recordings of any of Tasmania’s indigenous languages. In the face of white colonialist settlers’ cultural genocide upon the Tasmanian Aboriginal population, Smith is a symbol of Aboriginal endurance.

Fanny Cochrane was born to Tanganutura and Nicermenic. Her Indigenous name is unknown since Reverend George Augustus Robinson – a white settler in charge of rounding up and re-settling Indigenous Australians – gave European names to all the Indigenous Tasmanians who arrived at the island in a bid to suppress their culture. Robinson stated that Indigenous Australians were to be ‘civilised and christianised’. They were forbidden to practise the old ways and were homesick for their lost Country. Many died as a result of respiratory disease, poor food and despair.

Smith spent her childhood in European homes and institutions. She studied at Queen’s Orphan School where she was taught domestic skills, but learnt little in terms of formal education and was subjected to prison-like child abuse. She spent most of her time at the Flinders Island home of prison catechist Robert Clark, where she worked as a domestic servant for a low wage. Her time there was riddled with neglect and brutality as she was often chained and flogged by Clark when she rebelled against his treatment of her. Sadly, her experience was not unique, but something that many Indigenous Australian children were forced to endure.

In 1847, the 46 survivors of the Aboriginal establishment were removed to an old convict station named Oyster Cove. On 27 October 1854, she married William Smith, an English ex-convict who was transported to Australia for stealing a donkey. Fanny and William had a total of eleven children who they raised in their five-bedroom home at Oyster Cove. Smith worked in the bush splitting shingles and walked 31 kilometres to Hobart for supplies.

Smith was close friends with Truganini and William Lanne. Truganini was an Aboriginal Tasmanian guerrilla fighter, ambassador and survivor of the white colonialist attack on Tasmania. William Lanne was her third husband and an Aboriginal Tasmanian man known as King Billy whose death in 1869 led to the Anatomy Act of 1869. The Act made it law that medical experiments could only be undertaken with the permission of the deceased’s relatives.

Following Truganini’s death, Fanny renewed her claim to be the last surviving Tasmanian Aboriginal person. Her annuity was increased from £24 to £50 by the parliament, and in 1899, she was given 300 acres of land. She continued to hunt and gather bush foods and medicines, make baskets, dive for shellfish and carry out Aboriginal religious observances.

In 1899 and 1903, she recorded songs on wax cylinders which are held in the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery. In the recording of 1899, she spoke about the quality of her people and their love of honesty.

Fanny Cochrane Smith died two years after her husband on 24 February 1905 as a result of pneumonia and pleurisy. She was remembered warmly as ‘one of nature’s ladies’ who entertained many gatherings with her abundant wit. Smith was a woman whose life and struggle deserve to be known. She was a kind-hearted woman who endured a lot, but ultimately became an icon of Indigenous Australian resistance and excellence.

Written by Ishita Mathur

Posted on March 1, 2017