DAMSEL | Dolores Cacuango

In 1944, when the rest of the world was fighting Nazis, Dolores Cacuango, activist, educator and communist leader, was fighting a war of her own. Both figuratively and literally.

1944 was the year Dolores founded the Ecuadorian Federation of (Indigenous) Indians (FEI) to fight for Indigenous rights. It was also the year she personally led an assault on an army base during the May revolution. She was a strong advocate for Indigenous rights, not only founding and being president of the FEI but also setting up bilingual schools in 1945 both to combat the terrible conditions that Indigenous children faced in regular schools and so that Indigenous people speaking Quechua, the Indigenous language of the Central Andes region, could learn to read and write in both Quechua and Spanish.

Dolores was an outspoken communist, not surprising given her experience with the class divide and treatment of Indigenous people. From the age of 15, when she worked as a servant at a hacienda, Dolores was keenly aware of the disparity in the living conditions between the landlords and the peons. Throughout her life she suffered imprisonments and other abuses because of her communist beliefs and political activities. She eventually had to watch the schools she fought so hard for get shut down in 1963 by the military due to being considered Communist focos.

Looking back, Dolores was ahead of her time in every way. The importance of the work Dolores has done (or was prevented from doing) has taken decades to fully catch up. It took Ecuador until 2006 to give Quechua status as an official language. Now the major obstacle to usage and teaching of Quechua is a lack of written materials in the language. Quechua, alongside other minor Indigenous languages, is essentially a spoken language. Over 60 years after Dolores first championed bilingual schools, Quechua is now being introduced as intercultural bilingual education in Ecuador, Bolivia and Peru. I think that’s an “I told you so” if I’ve ever seen one.

The FEI meanwhile is still going strong collaborating with other organisations like The Federation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador in recent years to continue the push for bilingual education, and maintain the progress gained. I personally know the importance of the FEI, even as I enjoy living as a privileged majority in Australia, through my mother, who worked with them in the 80s during her time living in Ecuador. Dolores Cacuango’s legacy is still going strong to this day.

Written by Asha Davidson

Like and follow us on Facebook! | Become a Damsel contributor

Posted on March 1, 2017