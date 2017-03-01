DAMSEL | Defying Stereotypes – Words with Rajashree Singha

How did you get involved with modelling and the fashion industry?

Modelling is something that I have wanted to do since I was a kid. I used to watch models walk and I used to think that maybe in the future I would be one of them. That was my dream. But I figured I was too tiny to think about that at the moment and I would see what happens later. The camera always excited me. I always love the camera. When I was a kid, I had baby pictures of me taken. Whenever someone took a photo of me, I always had to pose.

[laughs] I always wanted to do modelling. I started freelancing when I was 17 for about 6 months. Then my Mom told me she was concerned that my grades would decrease and she didn’t want that to happen so she asked me to wait until graduation and then start modelling again later on. I graduated and I started modelling again last year.

Was your family supportive?

Yes they were. I was quite nervous to talk to my Dad about it but he ended up supporting me. That was quite surprising to me because he’s a navy man. He was always away from home so I was very close to my Mom. When I got the chance I told him, “I think I really want to do this. Would you be fine with it?” He said, “Okay, if you want to do this then go further. We’ll see how it goes.” I was quite surprised. I was literally shivering before I asked him the question and I didn’t know if he would have allowed me to do it. So yeah, they’re both quite supportive.

What was the experience of being on India’s Next Top Model like?

It was a good experience. I learned how to live with eleven other girls in the same house. Everyone has different personalities and you have to adjust and compromise sometimes. I have OCD to do with hygiene – I need everything clean. It was a little bit difficult for me because some of them were not as hygienic but I adjusted because I didn’t want to create drama. I kept thinking, “It’s okay. It happens.” Not everyone is as clean as I am and that’s okay.

That sounds like training on how to be tolerant of other people.

[laughs] Yeah, you can say that. It’s not just hygiene, right? There’s so many different personalities and sometimes people react a certain way or misinterpret your words. You never know what they have in their minds or what they’re feeling. They’re all from different family backgrounds.

What’s the most valuable piece of advice that has been given to you?

If I talk about the industry, it would be along the lines of “just be yourself”. You can’t be fake because you won’t last forever. Just be yourself and give your 100%. That’s how it works.

That’s good advice and not just within the industry. I saw that you and four models recently did a cover for Maxim India. What was the experience like and how do you typically prepare for a shoot?

Yes, it was quite exciting and amazing because Jatin Kampani was shooting it and he’s one of the biggest photographers in the industry. It was really cool. We were all dressed in Marks & Spencer lingerie and it was quite fun because the stylist kept saying, “Let’s do this!” He wanted to put each and every lingerie set on me because everything was looking good and we couldn’t choose what I should wear. In the end we decided on a set and that’s what I’m wearing on the cover page.

As for the shoot, you go with the flow and try to understand what the photographer needs from you. You have to know what the moodboard is like and what you have to feel so you can look a certain way in the picture. You get the concept and that’s how it all happens.

I read an article where you spoke about the very real prejudice that North-East Indian women face. Is it difficult to deal with negative stereotypes and be in the spotlight?

I was born in Guwahati and I was raised in Mumbai. In Mumbai, there are very few North-East Indian people. In my school, I think I was only one with small eyes and North-Eastern features. The kids always teased me and called me ‘Ch*nkie’ or ‘Nepali’ because they didn’t know that there are more than just Nepali or Chinese people who look like I do. There are Assamese and Manipuri people as well as people from Mizoram and Nagaland who look like this. There are also people from Tibet who look like this. People always tease you – that’s quite common here. What I learnt when I was a kid was to ignore them. Now there’s a rule in India where you can lodge a complaint if someone calls you ‘Ch*nkie’. That’s a really good thing and it has happened recently.

The fashion industry doesn’t have the same kind of problem. I feel so blessed to look the way I do because I am different from the rest. Every Indian model who is here has similar features such as big eyes and dusky skin. The thing that makes me different are my looks. People like me a lot because even though I’m Indian, I don’t look stereotypically Indian. That actually works really well for me here. Sometimes there’s a need for my kind of skin or foreign skin so I get cast for those projects. However, there are times when they need an Indian face. I go for a casting – and I do get through because I am good at my job – but they want someone stereotypically Indian so ultimately I don’t get the role. I think that is a wrong thing which is happening in the industry.

I saw on your Instagram that you have walked the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week. What was your most memorable moment?

I have walked for Lakmé in August of last year as well. That was my first Lakmé. It was really cool. My first show was with Ashish Soni and we had amazing hair and make-up by Danielle Bauer. The hair was huge and amazing. This year I walked in a couple of shows. I walked for Falguni & Shane Peacock and Savio Jon. It was amazing on a runway.

Personally, I love Amazon Fashion Week. I’ve done that before too in Delhi. That was in November. Amazon is the best fashion week in India. I feel really lucky to have been able to get through the auditions and walk for Amazon Fashion Week.

What do you find most difficult about this industry?

Well, I’m still learning. I think every day is a new challenge. You meet different photographers every time as well as different stylists and different people to work with. You learn something new from every shoot. Sometimes the model working with me is not so great so she gets sent back and I feel really sad for her but that’s just how it is. Sometimes I do really well and other times I don’t. That just what happens. You need to understand what the photographer wants from you, what kind of look they are searching for and what the mood is like. You need to know what the shoot is going to be – editorial or banner etc. You need to be aware of what you’re wearing and how you can pose with that outfit. You need to be yourself and give your best!

What drives you? What is your passion?

My passion is my modelling career which is still under construction. I dream to walk for Milan Fashion Week and to walk for big international designers such as Tommy Hilfiger.

I really hope that happens for you!

Thank you so much.

What advice would you give to young models who wish to break into this industry?

It’s amazing to start young but you also need guidance before you get into the industry. You should listen to people who have worked in the industry. Young girls don’t usually know what to do and try to get into the fashion industry in any way possible. Don’t make hasty decisions. Contact the right people and find the most accurate information. I would suggest joining an agency for guidance. I’m with an international agency called TFM. Agencies take care of you especially when you’re too young to freelance. You can freelance once you’re an established model.

There are people who give false promises to small town girls and lure them to large cities such as Mumbai on the pretence of a job. When the girls leave their home and reach the big city, there is no job. They get stuck and have to slog to get one job every now and then. That doesn’t work so find the right contacts, the right people and the right information. Only then can you go further.

Who is your favourite designer?

Alexander McQueen is one of my favourites but as I mentioned earlier, I’d love to walk for Tommy.

What is the one piece of clothing in your wardrobe that you cannot live without?

Crop tops! I love crop tops and jackets. And if you asked me whether I preferred lingerie or bikinis, I’d choose the bikini because I love the beach! I never get over my bikinis. Two days ago, I shopped for more bikinis even though I own around 15 of them already. I know I’m going to buy more, possibly for a shoot.

You should come to Australia! We have super cool beaches here.

I really want to but I have so little time. I am going to go to Australia to visit friends but I don’t know when.

Thank you so much for speaking with me.

Thank you so much!

Interviewed by Ishita Mathur

Like and follow us on Facebook! | Become a Damsel contributor

Posted on March 1, 2017