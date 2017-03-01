DAMSEL | Bessie Coleman

Bessie Coleman was the first woman of African American and Native American descent to hold a pilot’s license. She was born in Atlanta, Texas on the 26th of January, 1892. She went into the cotton fields at a young age but also studied at a small segregated school. Since neither African Americans nor women had the opportunities to learn flying in America, she learned French at a Berlitz school in Chicago and saved money to go to France’s Caudron Brother’s School of Aviation to become a licensed pilot. She earned her international pilot’s license in June 1921 in just seven months.

Coleman was one of thirteen children, born to Susan and George Coleman. After completing school, she worked as a laundress and saved her pay until 1910 when she attended one term at Langston University. Unfortunately, she was unable to finish her degree due to financial constraints. In 1915, at the age of 23, she moved to Chicago, where she lived with her brothers and worked as a manicurist. Her passion for flying was ignited as she heard the stories of WWI pilots.

Coleman found a sponsor in Robert Abbott, a leader in South Side Chicago’s Black community and the publisher of the nation’s largest African American weekly, the Chicago Defender. Abbott suggested that Coleman go to France who he considered the world’s leaders in aviation. Very few American women had pilot’s licenses at the time – those who did were predominantly white and wealthy. Coleman broke all the stereotypes by achieving her Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI or an international pilot’s license).

Coleman returned to America and in August 1922, outlined her girls for the remainder of her life. She wished to be a leader who would introduce aviation to her race by founding an African American school for aviators. She also wished to devote her time in public speaking in front of audiences at churches, schools and theatres. As a result of her wit, talent and intelligence, the African American press quickly gave her the moniker “Queen Bess”. She was incited as a guest of honour to attend the all-black musical Shuffle Along.

Over the next five years, Coleman performed countless air shows. The first took place on September 3, 1922 in Garden City, Long Island and was attended by as many as 3000 people, including local dignitaries. Over the coming years, Coleman refused to perform at locations which wouldn’t admit African Americans.

On April 30, 1926, Coleman was killed during an accident at the rehearsal of an aerial show. She was only 34 years old. Coleman had three memorial services – in Jacksonville, Orlando and Chicago – the last of which were attended by thousands. She was buried at Chicago’s Lincoln Cemetery and, following her death, achieved recognition as a heroine of aviation. Starting in 1931, black pilots from Chicago instituted an annual fly over of her grave.

Coleman was a pioneer and continues to inspire young people with her sense of adventure, positive attitude and determination to succeed. She was bold and fought against the racialised misogyny of her time to create change that catalysed generations of female African American pilots. Her legacy will not be forgotten.

Written by Ishita Mathur

Posted on March 1, 2017