DAMSEL | An Examination of Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump. Her name itself is enough to conjure up feelings of anger, frustration, an eye roll, even. The self-proclaimed ‘successful’ business woman, ex-model and owner of her own clothing empire is a mother of three and married to a real estate giant, Jared Kushner, both of whom are part of the US President’s family entourage.

On January 20 this year, Ivanka’s father, US President Donald Trump assumed office. Unsurprisingly, misogyny has been at the core of the Trump brand. From sexual assault claims, his sexist outlook on gender roles, belittling his wife in front of the media, calling women abhorrent names like fat pig, dogs, slobs – and that’s not even the half of it.

What better way to put Donald Trump’s sexism out of the spotlight than to put his shining star of a daughter Ivanka in it. She’s a token piece, a distraction for the misogyny present within the Trump branding. She’s slim, white, a well-dressed ex-model; she’s classy, a working woman and a female entrepreneur. People give her the benefit of the doubt. She’s the perfect anecdote to make the public believe that Trump, and his associated brand, care about the values of women.

The representation of women and people of colour in American politics today has largely regressed thanks to President Trump. If you were to look past the charade, Trump’s lack of gender equality is evident in his choice of assembly; there are more white males in Donald Trump’s assembly than there were in Ronald Reagan’s assembly in 1981. Out of the 24 members of cabinet, he has appointed a mere four roles to women, two of whom are non-white. These four positions appointed to these women are considered some of the lowest ranking positions in the cabinet.

Luckily for Ivanka, she was one of the few women able to receive a position at the White House. Doing what exactly? No one knows. Her job has no official name and she receives no salary, only publicised as an act of goodwill. Not to mention her husband (the President’s son-in-law) also ‘volunteers’ as his Senior Advisor. How does a career of real estate investment and newspaper ownership prepare one for a high ranking political position? Many have argued it’s the textbook example of nepotism, but it’s not illegal if they’re not being paid.

Ivanka considers herself a role model for working women alike. Her recently released memoir titled Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success outlines the keys to becoming a successful business woman; naïvely, she fails to acknowledge any of the privilege that got her there. While indeed, Ivanka would have had a lot of work cut out for her to reach the success she’s received today, it’s doubtable that she’s ever had to face the usual obstacles that might hold women back. She’s white, cis, rich and has a full-time team of nannies to help care for her kids. Ivanka providing self-help for women – the concept is laughable. How on earth can she consider her circumstances anywhere near the average working woman?

Social critic Ahmed Sule says: “White privilege has some magical element to it. It can turn the guilty into the innocent, a loser into a winner, and a classless act into a classy deed.” While it’s clear that Ivanka Trump is a passionate business woman, she completely misses the point. Passion is not all it takes to create success. Ivanka, check your privilege. You’re no role model. You do not have the interest of women at heart.

Written by Jacinta Houzer

Posted on November 1, 2017