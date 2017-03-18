DAMSEL | Amrita Sher-Gil

Amrita Sher-Gil painted dust not jewels in authentic depictions of India in the early 21st century.

Sher-Gil was always more interested in the romance of reality than in clichés. Born to a Hungarian Opera singer and Sikh aristocrat, she lived a privileged yet unconventional life. Her life was tragically cut short at the age of 28 and after her death, managed to become the most expensive female painter in India. Despite her achievements, she remains mainly unknown to most of the world.

Amrita showed a rebellious streak from the start, getting kicked out of her convent private school for declaring herself an atheist. She further developed her sense of identity and fierce sexuality while studying art in Paris at the age of 16. She studied Western painting and painters and had many affairs with both men and women. From this was born a vivid style focusing on appreciating women and women’s bodies. Paintings such as ‘Self portrait of a Tahitian’ show Amrita topless, looking at the camera. The painting celebrates the female form freely. Embracing the sexuality of the premise but presenting the female form as so much more nuanced, as with all her paintings, she keeps the power with her subject(s). Amrita won much praise in Paris but starting longing for India saying, “There are such wonderful, such glorious things in India, so many unexploited pictorial possibilities, that it is a pity that so few of us have ever attempted to look for them even (much less interpret them).”

Her paintings are important for representing Indian women especially those of lower socioeconomic classes. She chose to paint the East, but not in the glamourous and ornate way that was the popular depiction from Western-centric artists. She painted dust not jewels, in paintings that were exotic in their truth rather than their artifice. Making the deliberate decision to step outside her own privileged life to interact with and paint those less fortunate, she gave a presence to those often overlooked. In 1937, she took a three month tour of South India, experiencing a culture far different from her breezy childhood. She gave a compelling and authentic view into the people of India as they came out from under British rule, capturing a complex national identity that deviated strongly from the Westernised stereotypes of the time.

She died in 1941, potentially from the complications of an abortion. She had married 3 years early to the surprise of many who knew her continuous and well-known sexual exploits. Her husband’s name was Victor Egan, a childhood friend and doctor who had previously helped Amrita with other abortions. Choosing a husband who respected her for her choices, without exception, would be nothing less than what Amrita expected.

Amrita Sher-Gil is often referred to as the ‘Indian Frida Kahlo’. It is easy to see why; the similarities are present. Their paintings both blend Western styles with a more vivid, innate view and have strong feminist messages. Both women were unabashedly sexual and freely experimental. It’s an easy connection to make, and an easy encapsulation and introduction to those who don’t know Amrita and her work. But she can and should stand alone. There is room for more than one non-Western, strong, sexual and feminist female painter. Homogenising Amrita’s life and work, especially since she was a woman of colour, seems limiting and removes the potential of nuanced analysis of her legacy.

Written by Asha Davidson

