DAMSEL | Aiko Herzig-Yoshinaga

Aiko Herzig-Yoshinaga, born August 5 1925, was a prominent activist in the Japanese American Redress movement. She discovered critical evidence of premeditated governmental misconduct during World War II and made it available to multiple activist groups. She organised research of the Commission on Wartime Relocation and Internment of Civilians (CWRIC) and became the foremost expert on the records available on the camps. Her expertise and findings were essential to the coram nobis cases, to the National Council for Japanese American Redress (NCJAR) lawsuit and to CWRIC’s report Personal Justice Denied.

The issuing of Executive Order 9066 by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7 1941 resulted in the forcible removal and confinement of 120 000 Japanese Americans, who were then living on the West Coast of the United States. Two thirds of them were American citizens and half of them were children.

A common phrase used to denote the internalised Japanese helplessness towards their poor living conditions was ‘shikata ga nai’ which can be translated to ‘it cannot be helped’. The government had not adequately planned for provisions for the camps and there was no real budget set aside for the camps’ educational facilities for school-aged children. Camp schoolhouses were akin to prison blocks with few windows, and sweltering temperatures in the summer coupled with immense class sizes made the time there unbearable. The students were subjected to patriotic propaganda and forced to learn English, which they were then expected to teach to their parents at home since the Japanese language was banned in the camps. Interned Japanese people were forced to prove themselves as loyal Americans by joining the war efforts and assimilating into mainstream American culture.

Aiko was a high school senior in Los Angeles when she was imprisoned at Manzanar, California, one of ten incarceration centres opened by the War Relocation Authority (WRA) during World War II. At its peak, the camp held 10 046 people. It was in this camp that Aiko began her married life and gave birth to her first child. She was then transferred to ‘Jerome Relocation Center’, and finally moved to ‘Rohwer Relocation Center’, Arkansas, both of which were euphemistically named concentration camps. The building of both camps was opposed by Arkansas Governor and former Ku Klux Klan member Homer Adkins, not out of any goodwill, but because he did not want Japanese-Americans to be living in his state. The camps were built after reassurances that incarcerated Japanese-Americans would be held in prison by white guards and would be removed entirely from the state after the end of World War II. Rohwer was described by former inmate Betty Matsuo as “a living nightmare”.

Aiko eventually divorced her then-husband, and after the war, settled in New York City with her widowed mother and four siblings. After another marriage and divorce, she became the single mother of three children, supporting her family by becoming a clerical worker. Her job allowed her to develop a deep understanding of bureaucratic language and its uses.

In the 1960s, Aiko became involved with the civil rights organisation Asians Americans for Action (AAA) and increased her political involvement in the Redress Movement. The Redress Movement attempted to obtain the restitution of civil rights, an apology and monetary compensation from the American government during the six decades that followed World War II. Early campaigns emphasised the violation of constitutional rights, lost property and the repeal of anti- Japanese legislation. AAA was largely comprised of Nisei (second generation migrant) women and was involved in a variety of activities and protests, including efforts to end the war in Vietnam. Shortly after joining AAA, Aiko began a new job at a Harlem-based non-profit organization called Jazzmobile. The non-profit was devoted to jazz music and education, which broadened her understandings of racism in America.

In 1978, Aiko married John Herzig and moved to Washington D.C. At this time, Herzig-Yoshinaga was inspired by Japanese-American author Michi Weglyn whose book Years of Infamy: The Untold Story of America’s Concentration Camps was the first of its kind and addressed the subject of Japanese internment. Herzig-Yoshinaga began looking at information about wartime exclusion and incarceration at the National Archives. Utilising her experience as a clerical worker, she began to catalogue and organise any information she found to be pertinent, and spent fifty to sixty hours a week at the Archives for several years. John Herzig also assisted his wife, and helped to debunk previous fraudulent claims that the MAGIC cables – a set of intercepted coded messages between Tokyo and overseas Japanese embassies and consulates in 1940–41 that were used as a justification for Japanese-American incarceration – contained evidence of Japanese-American sabotage and espionage.

1n 1980, Herzig-Yoshinaga joined the NCJAR and supported its $27 billion class-action lawsuit with her archival research and documentation. The following year, Herzig-Yoshinaga became the lead researcher of CWRIC, a bipartisan federal committee of nine people appointed by Congress to conduct an official governmental study of Executive Order 9066 and its effects on Japanese-Americans. Her catalogue and index were adopted by the Commission for its work and, along with contributions from Weglyn, formed the core of CWRIC’s primary documentation. In February 1981, CWRIC concluded that the treatment of Japanese Americans during World War II was a “grave injustice”.

In July 1981, the Commission held public hearings in which over 750 people testified. As a result, CWRIC issued their findings in a 1983 report titled Personal Justice Denied which stated that internment resulted from racism, war hysteria and poor leadership rather than any security risk posed by Japanese Americans. It also found that the militaristic incarceration of Japanese-Americans was unnecessary. The report suggested a Government apology and redress payments for survivors. The Civil Liberties Act of 1988 acknowledged and apologised for the injustices faced by Japanese-Americans, created a public education fund to inform the public and prevent a similar event from happening in the future, and made restitution to affected parties.

In 1943, the military had attempted to destroy all evidence of its Final Report, which detailed the actions of the military during the removal of Japanese Americans from the West Coast and framed them in a positive light. Despite their attempts to destroy all copies, Herzig-Yoshinaga unearthed a copy of the original printing which was instrumental not only in CWRIC’s findings but also in the coram nobis cases. Due to the fact that the government had knowingly altered, concealed, destroyed and misrepresented vital evidence, the convictions of former inmates Gordon Hirabayashi, Fred Korematsu and Minoru Yasai were overturned.

Herzig-Yoshinaga was an incredible woman whose tenacity, intelligence, and drive for equal rights provided justice to thousands of Japanese-Americans. This Women’s History Month, we must not let the struggles of Japanese-Americans and Herzig-Yoshinaga’s achievements be forgotten. Her advocacy for change improved the lives of countless people and gave a voice to the voiceless.

Written by Ishita Mathur

Posted on March 14, 2017