Cruickshank-Routley Memorial Prize | 2016 Nominations Now Open

The Cruickshank-Routley Memorial Prize was established by the UWA Guild of Undergraduates (now the UWA Student Guild) in 1955 to acknowledge their high regard for the work of Ian Cruickshank and George Routley. Both students were final year law students who died tragically in a car accident whilst travelling through Kings Park.

At the time of their deaths the two popular and dedicated students were actively involved in the Guild – Ian being Secretary of the Guild and George as the President of the Blackstone Society. Their passing was a sudden and shocking loss that shook the whole university community to its core.

In their memory the Guild established the Cruickshank-Routley Memorial Prize, which annually recognizes a student who has made the greatest contribution to life, activity and engagement on campus. The criteria for the award includes attributes such as leadership, moral character and an interest in fellow students, in particular those espoused in relation to the UWA Student Guild and its associated Councils, Clubs and Societies.

The prize has been awarded annually since 1955 and for many years was the only prize offered to students by the Guild. In July 1983 an inaugural Cruickshank-Routley Memorial Prize Dinner was held representing the beginning of the wonderful Guild Ball which is now held annually in October each year. The award acknowledges the valuable and selfless contributions the recipient has made promoting the Guild and facilitating its mission of enhancing campus culture and creating a more supportive student community for all.

Nomination Information 2016

