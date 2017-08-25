Clubs Food Pantry Competition

The Guild Food Pantry was launched in Semester 1, 2016 by the UWA Student Guild Welfare Department and Student Assist to address the reality of food insecurity of UWA students.

In 2013 Universities Australia surveyed close to 12,000 full time undergraduate and postgraduate students and found that two thirds live below the poverty line, and that one in five students occasionally goes without food. It is well known that students’ diets often lack nutrition and students can be drawn towards low cost and convenient foods such as takeaway and processed food.

There are a number of factors both financial and personal which contribute to a person’s current situation, including low income/casual work and reduced hours of availability for work due to competing class times and personal commitments such as family or caring responsibilities.

The Food Pantry aims to provide basic short-term food relief for students experiencing food insecurity and financial hardship. We do this by providing non-perishable essential food items (rice, dried fruit, pasta, UHT milk, cereal, soup, chickpeas, tuna etc.) to students who are struggling to meet the expenses associated with education and balanced nutrition.

The Food Pantry is a low barrier service; all you need to do to access it is show your student card at Student Assist in Guild Village or the Guild Student Centre. The Food Pantry is a confidential, accessible and convenient way for students to access daily food essentials. To find out more, contact assist@guild.uwa.edu or (08) 6488 2292.

As the Food Pantry continues to serve more students, supplies are low and need to be replenished. So we’re asking clubs to help out by collecting donations in week 4!

The club that generates the most donated items will receive a certificate of appreciation.

Guidelines:

Types of items appropriate for the food pantry:

Non-perishable foods (canned/bottled/packaged)

Other everyday basics (e.g. sanitary items)

Items will be separately counted where appropriate (e.g. a 4 pack of baked bean cans will be counted as 4 items, while a pack of tampons will be counted as 1 item). Items can be collected from students and members of the wider community. Items cannot be collected from official sponsorships from any store or grocery shop. Collect items anywhere and bring them to the Guild Student Centre, University Hall, Business School Foyer or Hackett Café on the last day (Friday August 25th, 2017) by 5pm. If you want something to collect the items in, you can come and collect a cardboard box from the Guild Student Centre (just mention your club name).

This food drive will run Monday August 21st to Friday August 25th – you can promote this as far and wide as you want!

