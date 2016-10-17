Changes to the PSA Rules and Election Rules

Posted on October 17, 2016

During the AGM on October 27th we will be voting on the proposed changes to the PSA rules and the PSA Election Rules. These rules have not been reviewed since 2013 and as part of the good governance all organisation regularly review their rules to ensure that the organisation remains robust and able to adapt to changing environments. The Rules were reviewed by the PSA Rules & Regulations sub-committee, the PSA Committee, the Guild Governance Committee and approved by Guild Council. By our own rules they must now be approved at an AGM by a two thirds majority of voting members present. Attached below is a copy of the proposed PSA Rules as will as proposed PSA Election Rules as well as a brief explanation of the changes that have occurred.

If you have any questions would would like to ask or points of clarification please feel free to forward them to me at PSA@guild.uwa.edu.au

PSA Rules

The proposed rules can be found here PSA Rules 2016

Committee structure changes

Changes to the PSA rules are proposed in order to adapt the changing faculty structure of the UWA as well as the changing demographics of the student body at UWA. This changes will also ensure that the committee better represents both research and coursework students at a faculty level. The current PSA Rules state that there is to be one faculty representative per faculty however given the changes to the UWA faculty structure it was decided that given the size of the new faculties 4 representatives would not be enough to to properly represent students. It is proposed that in the new structure every faculty have 2 representatives, 1 being a coursework representative and 1 being a research representative. Each of these 2 representatives will sit on their relevant boards within the faculties and sit on the PSA committee as voting members. The diversity of the schools has also been a long standing issue within the faculties and to deal with this each pair of faculty representatives can construct a sub-committee to work with throughout the year with representatives from the schools and disciplines to ensure all students voices are fed up to the PSA committee.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Representative

It has been an ongoing concern of the PSA that the position of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Representative is often unfulfilled throughout the year. After consultation with the NATSIPA (National Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Postgraduate Association) and the WASAC (Western Australian Students Aboriginal Corporation) it was decided that it would be best to have WASAC appoint a representative to this position. This person would ideally be a postgraduate student however in the event that one is not available the Chair of WASAC can appoint another student to this position.

Co-Presidency option

The role of the PSA President requires an extensive amount of work that regularly effects those in the positions study in a negative way. While there is a PSA Presidents scholarship and an Honorarium provided to each president to compensate them for their time away from study this imposition does limit many people from being able to apply for the positions. The new PSA rules will allow for the formation of a co-presidency. Under the new election rules 2 people wishing to have a co-presidency would have to run in the PSA elections as a single person. Upon winning an agreement would have to be submitted in writing and signed by both parties as to the roles and responsibilities that each person would undertake as president of the PSA. Many positions can only have 1 postgraduate representative (such as senate) and this agreement would have to take that into account. Any change in this agreement would only be allowed by re-submission of a new agreement with both parties signatures. Upon election this agreement will also have to be submitted to the UWA Student Guild. Any honorarium would have to be negotiated between the co-presidents and the UWA Student Guild Strategic Resources Committee and the co-presidents may find themselves ineligible for the Graduate Research Schools PSA Presidents scholarship. It is expected that through the sharing of the work load less time would have to be taken away from a presidents studies however strict guidelines are also provided in these rules to ensure that the PSA remains the united postgraduate student voice at UWA.

Other Minor Changes

Other minor changes throughout the rules have also been made such as the changing of the presidents title to the PSA President and Senate Representative. There has also been some tightening and clarification of the language in the roles and responsibilities of each position.

PSA Election Rules

The proposed Election Rules can be found here PSA Election Rules 2016

Changes to the PSA Election Rules have been proposed in the spirit of allowing more Postgraduate students to have a vote on who their representatives are and to provide voters with more information about each of the nominees than is currently available.

With many postgraduate students working off campus or having schedules that make them unable to attend an AGM there has always been an issue with ensuring all postgraduates are given a vote on who their representatives should be. Currently we manage this issue through absentee voting however through these new rules it will be possible for internet voting to be formalized. There is understandably some concern with this process however it is expected that the rules will ensure a fair and anonymous vote for postgraduates and increase accessibility to voting for all postgraduate students. After the first year of this voting method a review will be undertaken to ensure that this method is secure and feasible for the future. Voting at the Annual General Meeting will also still occur as it currently does however the returning officer will have a roll indicating who has already voted online to prevent double voting.

A long standing tradition of the PSA elections is that of elections that avoid factionalism within the postgraduate student body through strict rules on campaigning. There is a concern however that while this prevents some of the issues seen in other elections the voters are not as informed as the should be for the election of some of these positions. It is proposed that nominees will be allowed to provide a photo, 200 word bio, and a poster (210mm x 297mm) compared to the current photo and bio. This will allow the candidates to provide more information about themselves and their plans should they get elected. The current strict rules about campaigning however will still remain in place.

It is anticipated that the Rule changes and Election Rule changes will ensure a robust and flexible PSA committee in the future as well as provide an opportunity for the PSA to engage with more students and to provide better avenues for the voices of Postgraduate students to be heard.