Candidates for Off-Campus Officer & FEMS Research Representative

Posted on March 6, 2017

Nominations have now closed for the casual vacancies in the PSA Committee. Wesley Wilson has been elected unopposed to the position of Research Representative for the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences. The positions of Off-Campus Officer and Faculty Representative (Research) for the Faculty of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences are being contested by the candidates below. The Election for these positions are being held between Midday on the 7th of March to Midday on the 21st of March, using an online voting platform. To receive your unique voter credentials, please email psa@guild.uwa.edu.au from your student or research email address. All voters will receive a ballot for both positions.

Off-Campus Officer Candidates

Milan Kaur

My name is Milan and I would like to put my name forward for the position of Off Campus Officer.

I strongly believe that I do possess the skills required for this position. I am myself an international student and understand how important it is to help people around the campus.

I am quite congenial and connect with people in no time. Moreover, I will put in my full effort in settling any sort of issues faced by anyone.

Being 7 months old to this campus, I have gained a good knowledge about how various resources work in favour of the students.

It will be highly obliged if given an opportunity to contribute towards the campus.

I can surely commit a lot of dedication towards my job.

Kindly vote in and give me a chance to serve you.

Laura Skates

Hi, my name’s Laura, I’m based at Kings Park Botanic Gardens and I study the ecology of carnivorous plants. I have spent the majority of my time off-campus, whether that be at Kings Park, or in a remote part of Western Australia doing fieldwork, or far away from home presenting at a conference, or even living on the other side of the world to do research with an international collaborator.

I’ve loved my experience as an off-campus student, but there are definitely some drawbacks. I know first hand how frustrating it can be when completing a simple administrative task becomes difficult because you’re not able to just drop in to someone’s office. Or when you miss out again and again on awesome workshops or opportunities, simply because you are too far away. And while I have a close community of friends at Kings Park, I know how difficult it can sometimes be to become part of the on-campus post-grad community.

If you are an off-campus student, I am keen to help you form close communities wherever you may be, join in with university life, share your stories and research, and assist you with any difficulties that arise from not being on-campus. All in all, I want to hear from you, and do everything I can to ensure your off-campus experience is the best it can be!

Manuj Sharma

Hi, I am Manuj Sharma. I am an international student in UWA. I am doing Masters of Professional engineering with specialization in civil. I like to interact with people of different cultures. This helps me to learn about different cultures and understand different issues. Besides this, I like to draw sketches and visit different architectural and geographical sites. I also have professional experience of working in a construction company. I was the project management team member and worked as the project engineer. This helped me to understand importance of stakeholders management and communication process. I think that my interests and experience make me a suitable candidate for the position.

Research Representative, Faculty of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences

Xin Hou

My name is Xin, I’m currently enrolled in the Master of Professional Engineering course and I’m running for the position of Faculty Representative (Research) for the Faculty of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences, as for my own course and some other courses in our faculty, there has been major changes of the course structure and ongoing adjustments to lots of our units, I have nominated this position to act as a link between students and the faculty, to address issues of the courses, and to stand for our benefits in these changes.

