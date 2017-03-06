Candidates for Off-Campus Officer & FEMS Research Representative

Candidates for Off-Campus Officer & FEMS Research RepresentativeTweet
Posted on March 6, 2017
Nominations have now closed for the casual vacancies in the PSA Committee. Wesley Wilson has been elected unopposed to the position of Research Representative for the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences. The positions of Off-Campus Officer and Faculty Representative (Research) for the Faculty of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences are being contested by the candidates below. The Election for these positions are being held between Midday on the 7th of March to Midday on the 21st of March, using an online voting platform. To receive your unique voter credentials, please email psa@guild.uwa.edu.au from your student or research email address. All voters will receive a ballot for both positions.
Off-Campus Officer Candidates
Milan Kaur
Laura Skates
Hi, my name’s Laura, I’m based at Kings Park Botanic Gardens and I study the ecology of carnivorous plants. I have spent the majority of my time off-campus, whether that be at Kings Park, or in a remote part of Western Australia doing fieldwork, or far away from home presenting at a conference, or even living on the other side of the world to do research with an international collaborator.
Hi,
I am Manuj Sharma. I am an international student in UWA. I am doing Masters of Professional engineering with specialization in civil. I like to interact with people of different cultures. This helps me to learn about different cultures and understand different issues. Besides this, I like to draw sketches and visit different architectural and geographical sites.
I also have professional experience of working in a construction company. I was the project management team member and worked as the project engineer. This helped me to understand importance of stakeholders management and communication process.
I think that my interests and experience make me a suitable candidate for the position.
Research Representative, Faculty of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences
Xin Hou
My name is Xin, I’m currently enrolled in the Master of Professional Engineering course and I’m running for the position of Faculty Representative (Research) for the Faculty of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences, as for my own course and some other courses in our faculty, there has been major changes of the course structure and ongoing adjustments to lots of our units, I have nominated this position to act as a link between students and the faculty, to address issues of the courses, and to stand for our benefits in these changes.
Manuj Sharma
Hi,
